For the first time since Noriega in 1990, a sitting Latin American president, Maduro, has been arrested by US special forces. This is what is known about the legendary Delta Force unit.

The US special forces unit Delta Force has arrested and flown out Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in a secret operation in Caracas.

The operation was supported militarily by air strikes and presumably by the "Night Stalkers".

The Delta Force operates as a top-secret elite unit of the US Army and has already been involved in historic operations such as the capture of Saddam Hussein. Show more

They operate in the shadows, without insignia, without a public heroic pose. And yet they always appear when Washington is faced with tasks that are politically sensitive, militarily extremely risky and time-critical. The 1st Special Forces Operational Detachment-Delta - better known as Delta Force - is considered the most secret and powerful unit in the US Army.

Early Saturday morning, Delta Force successfully carried out a mission that will go down in military history by arresting and flying out Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. While US airstrikes neutralized air defenses in the capital city of Caracas, the Eilte Special Forces carried out the seizure of Maduro. It is the first time since the arrest of Manuel Noriega in Panama in 1990 that US special forces have taken a sitting Latin American head of state into custody.

According to reports from "CBS News", the raid was originally planned for Christmas, but was delayed due to simultaneous operations in Nigeria and adverse weather conditions.

🇻🇪 Residents of Caracas erupted in celebrations following news that Maduro had been captured by the U.S. Delta Force. pic.twitter.com/c507mIilZV — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 3, 2026

Unit subject to secrecy

Delta Force was founded in 1977 by Colonel Charles Beckwith, an officer who had previously served with the British Special Air Service (SAS). Beckwith was convinced that the USA needed a similar special unit - in response to international terrorism, hostage-taking and asymmetric threats. The Pentagon followed his logic. Delta Force was born.

Today, the unit is one of the so-called Tier 1 Special Mission Units. It is subordinate to the US Special Operations Command and operates outside of traditional military chains of command. Its base is located in the strictly shielded area of Fort Liberty in North Carolina. How many soldiers belong to the unit is officially secret - estimates range from a few hundred.

What is known is that the selection process is considered one of the toughest in the world. Only experienced elite soldiers are allowed to apply. Weeks of tests test endurance, sense of direction, stress resistance and decision-making skills. Those who fail return to their unit without comment. Those who stay become one of the "Quiet Professionals".

Support from "Night Stalker"

The core mission of the Delta Force is direct action. This means accessing, arresting or eliminating so-called high-value targets. Mostly in urban terrain, often deep in enemy territory. The soldiers work in small, extremely flexible teams that can switch between reconnaissance, access and evacuation within seconds.

WATCH: U.S. airstrikes targeting a port in Caracas, Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/W0LkiqDJFG — Clash Report (@clashreport) January 3, 2026

They are often supported by the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, the legendary "Night Stalkers". Their modified Black Hawk helicopters are built for low-level flights at night. Footage in Venezuela also shows low-flying helicopters on Saturday night. It has not been officially confirmed whether these are the "Night Stalker" helicopters.

Night Stalker helicopters fly behind the Washington Monument during Trump's military parade in June 2025. Keystone

Delta Force appears again and again at key historical moments. In 2003, it was instrumental in the capture of Saddam Hussein in Iraq. In 2019, Delta units operated in Syria as part of the raid on IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. It also played a central role in counter-terrorism missions in Africa and the Middle East - usually without official confirmation.

In contrast to the Navy SEALs, who became world-famous through films, books and social media, Delta Force consistently avoids the public eye. There are hardly any official pictures, no interviews, no heroic narratives.

Arrest warrant for Maduro executed

Another characteristic feature is the close integration with US authorities outside the military. Operations are often carried out in coordination with the FBI, the DEA or the Department of Justice. Legal arrest warrants, indictments and intelligence information form the basis - even when military means are used.

The legal strategy behind Maduro's arrest, which has now taken place, was already implemented in the Southern District of New York in 2020. Maduro was charged there with drug terrorism, conspiracy to import cocaine and possession of machine guns and destructive devices. A reward of 50 million US dollars was offered for information leading to Maduro's arrest.

Delta Force has now formally executed an arrest warrant against the head of a drug cartel - and not kidnapped the head of state of a country.