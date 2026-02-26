A Delta flight turns into a horror experience on Monday: after just 30 minutes in the air, the plane lands back in Savannah. Footage shows a fire at the airport. The video explains why the emergency landing was necessary.

Nicole Agostini

30 minutes after take-off, a Delta plane had to make an emergency landing in Savannah, Georgia, on Monday. Video footage published on X shows that the grass at the airport is on fire. The passengers are scared and worried.

But the pilot assures them that something like this could happen. Watch the video to find out why the Delta plane had to make an emergency landing.

179 passengers, two pilots and four flight attendants were on board - all escaped unharmed.

More videos from the department