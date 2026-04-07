The clock is ticking in the Iran war: Trump's ultimatum to Tehran is getting closer. He is demanding the opening of the Strait of Hormuz and threatening "total destruction". And Iran rejects a ceasefire. These are the developments of the past few hours.

Helene Laube

No time? blue News summarizes for you Diplomatic negotiations on an end to the Iran war have stalled.

Shortly before the end of his ultimatum to open the Strait of Hormuz, US President Donald Trump threatened Iran with the destruction of all bridges and power plants.

The Iranian military leadership rejected the US President's warnings during the night.

Iran rejects a ceasefire.

Trump demands the name of an alleged informant on the rescue of the fighter jet crew in Iran from a media outlet and threatens prison. Show more

According to Donald Trump, the USA would be able to "take out" Iran. The Iranian army calls the US president "delusional" and "arrogant".

blue News summarizes what happened on Tuesday night (7.4.).

Trump threatens: Iran could be taken out tomorrow night

Shortly before the expiry of an ultimatum from US President Donald Trump to Tehran, there are no signs of an agreement in the Iran war. Shortly before the end of his ultimatum to open the Strait of Hormuz, Trump has threatened Iran with the destruction of all bridges and power plants. "The whole country can be shut down in one night, and that night could be tomorrow," said the US President on Monday, referring to Wednesday night. The power plants in Iran would "burn, explode and never be able to be used again", Trump threatened. The deadline for opening the strait, which is important for the global oil and gas market, has already been postponed several times and expires at 2 a.m. Swiss time on Wednesday night (Tuesday, 8 p.m., in Washington).

Iran rejects threats

The Iranian military leadership rejected the US President's warnings during the night. The "boorish, arrogant rhetoric" and the "baseless threats of the delusional US president" would not stop the counter-attacks on the USA and Israel, said the spokesman of the Khatam al-Anbiya command center, Ebrahim Zolfakari, according to state media. Iran had previously rejected a ceasefire and called for a definitive end to the war.

Iran rejects ceasefire

Pakistani intelligence sources said on Monday that both sides had been presented with a plan for a 45-day ceasefire, during which peace talks would be held and an agreement proposed. In the contacts, the USA had insisted that Iran open the Strait of Hormuz, which is important for the global oil and gas market, before announcing a ceasefire. Tehran, in turn, rejected this condition.

Iran rejects a ceasefire. According to state broadcaster Irib, Tehran presented the mediators with a ten-point paper containing its own demands such as an end to the war, war reparations and the complete lifting of economic sanctions against the country.

The Revolutionary Guards, who have the real say in Iran, are also demanding the right to enrich uranium, the withdrawal of all US bases from the Persian Gulf and Iran's control of the Strait of Hormuz. A US official has described Iran's response as "maximalist", wrote Barak Ravid, a reporter for the US news portal "Axios", on X. It is unclear whether this will allow progress towards a diplomatic solution.

A Red Crescent team searches for victims in a residential building in Tehran destroyed by US-Israeli airstrikes. (April 6, 2026) Image: IMAGO/UPI Photo/Iranian Red Crescent

Israel and Iran fly attacks

According to the Israeli army, it attacked Iran again during the night. According to the army, infrastructure in Tehran and other areas was attacked. At the same time, the Israeli air defense responded to missile attacks from Iran. Meanwhile, Iranian state media reported explosions in Tehran and the nearby city of Karaj. The Iranian state news agencies Fars and Mehr did not provide any further details. According to Syrian state television, explosions caused by the Israeli interception of Iranian missiles were heard in the Syrian

capital Damascus.

Trump threatens journalists with imprisonment over information on pilot rescue

Trump demands the name of an alleged informant on the rescue of the fighter jet crew in Iran from a media outlet and threatens them with prison. He announced that he would go to a media company that had published the information. He did not say which media outlet. He added that the publication of the name would be demanded on pain of imprisonment on the grounds of national security.

The US military had rescued two crew members of the downed fighter jet one after the other. The operation lasted for days. Trump announced the completion of the rescue on Sunday.

The President said that the first rescue - that of the pilot - had not been discussed at first. Then someone leaked something, the Republican added. The information about the pilot's rescue and its publication had made it clear in Iran that the second crew member was still missing. This had made the rescue more difficult.