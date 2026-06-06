In the race to succeed California Governor Gavin Newsom, Democratic former minister Xavier Becerra has secured one of the two places in the final round, according to predictions. The broadcasters CNN and NBC as well as the news agency AP concluded that Becerra received enough votes in Tuesday's primary election that he can no longer slip to third place.

The forecasts have not yet determined who he will face in the actual election in November. Becerra is currently in a neck-and-neck race with the Republican candidate Steve Hilton. Both have over 26 percent of the vote.

Many Democrats

Another Democrat, Tom Steyer, is in third place with 21 percent. But the count goes even further. In California, the postal vote is counted by the date of dispatch - and the ballot papers have one week to arrive. It is often supporters of the Democratic Party who resort to postal voting. US President Donald Trump once again spoke of electoral fraud after Hilton, whom he supported, was narrowly ahead immediately after the primary election.

Unlike in many other states, the two best-placed candidates in California make it to the final round regardless of their party affiliation. California is a stronghold of the Democrats. However, there were so many candidates in the race that there was some concern within the party that two Republicans could end up in the final round because the Democratic candidates were taking votes away from each other.

Economic powerhouse California

The current governor Gavin Newsom cannot run again after two terms in office. He is considered a possible Democratic candidate for the 2028 presidential election. California is an economic powerhouse thanks to the tech industry in Silicon Valley and its agricultural industry, among other things. At the same time, residents complain about high property prices and the cost of living.

Due to California's importance, the state's governor is also influential nationwide. Newsom's predecessors included Ronald Reagan, who became president a few years later, and Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger until 2011. He was the last Republican governor of California to date.

The 68-year-old Becerra was, among other things, Secretary of Health and Human Services in President Joe Biden's administration and Attorney General of California.