Judge Susan Crawford won Tuesday's election for a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court despite Elon Musk investing $25 million in her opponent.

Democrats have triumphed in the US state of Wisconsin. A Democratic judge has prevailed over her Republican opponent in the battle for a seat on the state's Supreme Court.

Liberal judge Susan Crawford, who is close to the Democrats, has won the election for a seat on the Supreme Court of the US state of Wisconsin. In doing so, she secured a liberal majority for the court for another three years. The first major election in the US since Trump took office was also seen as a test of sentiment with regard to his first months in office and the role of tech billionaire Elon Musk in the government. Crawford prevailed against her conservative opponent Brad Schimel.

She was elected for a ten-year term and replaces liberal judge Ann Walsh Bradley, who is retiring after 30 years on the bench. In her career to date, Crawford has strengthened trade unions and abortion rights, for example. During the election campaign, she was supported by the organization Planned Parenthood and other advocates of abortion rights. Her campaign commercials emphasized that Schimel is anti-abortion. Crawford also criticized his ties to Trump and Musk, referring to him as "Elon Schimel" in a debate.

Schimel's campaign focused on accusing Crawford of weaknesses on the issue of crime and characterizing her as a puppet of the Democrats. If elected, she would redraw district lines to hurt Republicans, they said. The Wisconsin Supreme Court has had a liberal majority of four to three judges since 2023. In the 15 years before that, the court was dominated by a conservative majority.

Court can settle disputes over election results

Trump indicated on Monday why his government attaches such great importance to the election: the court can rule on laws relating to elections and settle disputes over future election results. "Wisconsin is an important state politically, and the Supreme Court has a lot to do with elections in Wisconsin," Trump said in the Oval Office. "Winning Wisconsin is a big deal."

Musk had traveled to Wisconsin on Sunday to support Schimel. He presented checks worth one million dollars to two voters who Musk said had signed a petition against "activist judges."

The election was the most expensive judicial race in the U.S., with nearly $99 million spent, according to the Brennan Center for Justice. The high spending and high profile nature of the race led to a high voter turnout, more than 50 percent higher than the Supreme Court race two years ago.