Following controversial raids and fatal shootings in Minneapolis, US President Donald Trump is coming under increasing pressure. The Democrats are blocking funding for the Department of Homeland Security - and are thus at least symbolically forcing a course correction in deportation policy.

The infamous raids against migrants, two US citizens shot dead, the huge protest on the streets: Clearly driven by massive pressure, US President Donald Trump is changing his aggressive deportation policy in the north of the USA these days. On top of this, the 79-year-old is now facing another defeat: since Saturday, the Department of Homeland Security responsible for the raids has lacked follow-up funding. Because of a blockade by the Democrats. It is a remarkable kink in Trump's second term in office.

Trump driven into a corner

The Democrats, who have looked pale since the election defeat of their candidate Kamala Harris in November 2024 and had to get their act together, have cornered Trump's Republican Party. They blocked new budget funds for the Department of Homeland Security in Parliament. They denounce the actions of federal officials in raids against migrants and demand stricter rules for such operations.

Hooded men drag people into cars on the street. The Democrats are demanding body cameras for officers. And masks should be banned. The immigration authority ICE, which is under the Department of Homeland Security, is responsible for the raids.

Deportation operations are nothing new in themselves, but the brutal scenes shared on social media emerged during Trump's time in office. The president defends his deportation policy by claiming that many migrants are in the USA illegally. He speaks of criminals who want to be caught. The promise of secure borders and a crackdown had won the Republican many supporters during the election campaign. But now the flip side of this tactic is becoming apparent.

Shutdown is not comparable with previous ones

It is unclear how long there will be a funding gap in the Department of Homeland Security. It is not possible to predict when Republicans and Democrats will come closer together. The shutdown - i.e. the standstill of government business - is limited to parts of the ministry this time. It therefore only affects a small proportion of the entire US budget. With the exception of the budget for the Department of Homeland Security, Congress has already passed the budget.

This makes the current case very different from the two previous shutdowns in Trump's second term, which paralyzed government operations in many more ministries and agencies. In November 2025, for example, the longest shutdown in US history ended after 43 days. Back then, there were massive flight cancellations and millions of Americans were unable to get food aid in time to go shopping. This is not the case now.

Mainly political symbolism

This time, political symbolism is at the forefront of the budget blockade. However, according to media reports, the funding of ICE officer missions, of all things, is likely to continue for the time being because additional funds have already been made available to the agency.

The ministry also includes the civil protection authority Fema, the Coast Guard and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), which carries out checks at airports. The extent of the impact in each case will depend on the length of the funding gap.

Trump's attempt at de-escalation in Minneapolis

Against the backdrop of the looming deadlock in Congress, it was possible to observe how the Trump administration rowed back in relation to the US city of Minneapolis. In January, federal officials shot and killed US citizens Renée Good and Alex Pretti on the street. This triggered an outcry. Thousands of people protested in freezing temperatures in the city in the northern US state of Minnesota. This spilled over to other cities.

Trump backed down. First, the controversial high-ranking border guard commander Greg Bovino was removed from Minnesota. Then body cameras were announced for the officers there. Then, just before the last chance to reach an agreement on the budget for the Department of Homeland Security under Secretary Kristi Noem, it was announced: The raids in Democratic-ruled Minnesota are to be discontinued. Obviously too late.