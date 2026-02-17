With the Bible against Trump: some Democrats in the USA now want to win over Christian voter groups (archive image). IMAGO/Wirestock

Christian voters are a particular focus of this year's midterms in the USA - and now also among the Democrats. Spiritual candidates are aggressively addressing their faith and using the Bible against Trump's policies. Can they win over faithful swing voters this way?

In the midterm elections in the USA in November, the Democrats also want to appeal to Christian voter groups.

Around a dozen clergymen are running for office and are aggressively addressing their faith and the Bible.

Democratic Christians are focusing on social issues and criticizing Trump's policies. Show more

Those who believe in the Christian God generally vote Republican: this principle has been true in the USA for decades. The majority of white evangelicals in particular vote conservatively and are a safe bet for the US president. However, in the year of the important midterm elections, the relationship between faith and party preference seems to be changing.

This is because some Democrats have also discovered the Bible during the election campaign against Trump in order to win over Christian voter groups.

Their party's strategy to achieve this is not without controversy: they speak openly about their faith and justify political positions with the Bible - as is usually the case with conservative Republicans.

While the faithful of the black churches have traditionally always voted more democratically, it is now also white women and men of God who want to do democratic persuasion work in the Christian communities.

Over a dozen clergymen and women, pastors, are running for federal or state offices in this November's midterms, according to an analysis by Reuters agency citing Pastor Doug Pagitt, who heads the progressive Christian group Vote Common Good.

"If you say a candidate is religious, most voters assume she is a Republican and fairly conservative," the agency quotes political scientist David Campbell from the University of Notre Dame. What can now be perceived is a "small group of Democrats using religious language for left-wing causes".

With Christian positions against Trump

One of the most striking figures among the Christian Democrats is the pastor and senator Sarah Trone Garriott from Iowa: "It's really important that people of faith speak out on issues in the public sphere, because faith is about how we live together," she told Reuters. This is also what politics is about.

In terms of content, they tie in with classic social issues: "Christian faith is about looking out for the little guy", Lutheran politician Rob Sand, also from Iowa, is quoted as saying.

When it comes to abortion, some are also taking an unusual path for many Christians. "I am in favor of the right to abortion - not despite my Christian faith, but because of it," says Presbyterian pastor Matt Schultz from Alaska. The Bible leaves open when human life begins, he argues. Meanwhile, according to Schultz, Republicans reject measures that could actually reduce abortions, such as better access to healthcare and contraceptives.

The Democrat also contradicts the Trump administration's discourse on migration policy. After fatal shootings during operations by federal authorities, Schultz criticized from the pulpit that these are "the fruits of this administration: murder and tears and loss and grief".

Trone Garriott also refers to the Gospel: Jesus "welcomed the stranger, fed the hungry, cared for the vulnerable and looked after the poor".

Using Christianity and the Bible against Trump - this is the strategy that some are using with particularly harsh words: "What we are seeing is a perversion of Christianity. You can call it Christian fascism or Christian nationalism. At its core, it is the worship of power," the Guardian quotes Texan James Talarico, for example.

Pastor and ex-Republican Robb Ryerse from Arkansas also criticized the president to the British newspaper: "Donald Trump is absolutely incompatible with Christian principles of love and compassion, justice and a commitment to the poor". At the same time, he has used evangelical leaders for a "Christian nationalist culture war agenda".

Sometimes, Ryerse said, he jokes that two people have changed his life: "Jesus and Donald Trump - for very different reasons."

Small but growing group of voters

The figures suggest that the Democratic-minded clergy will not have an easy time in their fight against Trump: According to analyses, Donald Trump won over 80 percent of the white evangelical vote in 2024. The Republicans also achieved majorities among white Catholics and mainline Protestants.

A survey conducted by the Pew Research Center in 2025 shows that 21% of Democrats identify as very religious, compared to 41% of Republicans. 40 percent of Democratic respondents describe themselves as religiously unaffiliated - more than twice as many as in 2007. Conversely, only 38 percent of Christians see themselves as Democrats.

The Democratic candidates face an ambivalent task: they want to appeal to religious swing voters without alienating their own, more secular core clientele. According to Reuters, expert Campbell sees a "difficult path": on the one hand, there are many party supporters "who are not particularly comfortable with religion". On the other hand, there is a large group of moderate voters "who are open to religious language".

The aim is to appeal to this small but growing group of religious voters who do not see themselves reflected in either the strongly national-religious course of the Republicans or the increasingly secular profile of the Democrats. Organizations such as "Vote Common Good" are specifically trying to address these swing voters.

Believing does not automatically mean being conservative - the Democrats in the USA want to prove this. The mid-term elections in November will show whether this strategy actually works.