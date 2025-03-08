Several thousand people gathered on Zurich's Paradeplatz on Saturday afternoon for an unauthorized demonstration to mark International Women's Day.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Saturday afternoon, several thousand people took part peacefully in an unauthorized demonstration through Zurich city centre.

However, there were skirmishes with the police during the demonstration to mark International Women's Day. Show more

There was damage to property at the unauthorized demonstration on International Women's Day in Zurich. Demonstrators threw bottles filled with paint at the Italian consulate, as a reporter from the Keystone-SDA news agency observed.

The police used pepper spray against the demonstrators at the consulate. A small number of the demonstrators were subsequently confronted by dozens of police in riot gear.

Several thousand people gathered for the unauthorized demonstration in Zurich. Groups from the left-wing autonomous milieu had called for the demonstration. The demonstrators, the majority of whom were women, drew attention to the international struggle, including that of the Kurds and women in Iran.

The city police tolerated the march in District 4, as they wrote on the short message service X. The police deployed a large contingent and blocked off side streets.

Der Demo-Umzug ist in Bewegung. Ein Marsch im Kreis 4 wird toleriert. Der Paradeplatz und die Bahnhofstrasse sind wieder passierbar. — Stadtpolizei Zürich (@StadtpolizeiZH) March 8, 2025

The demonstration march led from Paradeplatz through the city center via Langstrasse to Helvetiaplatz. The police were deployed with a water cannon and blocked access to Europaallee and Bahnhofstrasse.

Nine streetcar lines in the city center were interrupted in the afternoon. Public transport was widely diverted. Private transport was also affected.