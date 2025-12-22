ARCHIVE - The Governor of Louisiana, Jeff Landry Photo: Gerald Herbert/AP/dpa Keystone

Donald Trump has appointed a party colleague as special envoy for Greenland. Denmark now warns against territorial claims.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Donald Trump appoints the governor of Louisiana as special envoy for Greenland.

The appointee speaks openly of wanting to make the island part of the USA.

Denmark reacts cautiously and insists on its territorial integrity. Show more

US President Donald Trump appoints the governor of the southern state of Louisiana, Jeff Landry, as special envoy for Greenland, which officially belongs to Denmark. He understands how important the island in the North Atlantic is for the security of the USA, Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. Landry will work hard for the interests and security of the USA as well as for the "survival of our allies" and the entire world, the Republican continued to write about his party colleague.

Landry himself responded to X and thanked Trump for the honorary post. "I am honored to serve you in this honorary position to make Greenland a part of the United States," Landry wrote.

Since taking office in January, Trump has repeatedly announced controversial ownership claims to Greenland, citing national security reasons. However, the debate about this has recently died down somewhat.

NEW: U.S. President Donald Trump has appointed Jeff Landry as a special envoy to Greenland, signaling the continuation of American interest in the Arctic island. Landry has previously expressed support for Trump’s idea that Greenland should become part of the United States.… pic.twitter.com/kaineUU0XC — GeoInsider (@InsiderGeo) December 22, 2025

Greenland is four-fifths covered in ice and six times the size of Germany, but has a population of just under 57,000. The island is largely autonomous, but officially belongs to the Kingdom of Denmark.

According to the news agency Ritzau, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen stated in writing that Landry's appointment as US special envoy showed "that American interest in Greenland continues to exist". He called on the USA to respect "the territorial integrity of the kingdom".

US government probably hoping for a direct line to the leadership in Greenland

Danish media recently reported that the US government is trying to establish direct contact with the Greenlandic government. However, it is political practice in the Kingdom of Denmark that both Danish and Greenlandic representatives must be present at talks when it comes to foreign, security or defense issues affecting Greenland. Greenland is the largest island in the world in terms of area.

On Platform X, Landry described it as an honor to be able to contribute to "making Greenland part of the USA". He has been governor of Louisiana since the beginning of 2024. It is unclear why Trump wants to appoint him as a special envoy. Geographically closer to Greenland would be the states in the north-east of the USA, for example, but the Democrats tend to dominate politically there. As the crow flies, it is around 4,600 kilometers from Baton Rouge, the capital of Louisiana, to Nuuk, the capital of Greenland.

Louisiana was once bought by the USA

In 1803, the USA bought a huge territory called Louisiana, which includes today's US state, from France. Trump had already spoken of wanting to buy Greenland for the USA during his first term in office (2017-2021). Denmark and the autonomous government of Greenland reject these aspirations.

Special envoys were appointed by previous presidents primarily for difficult negotiations and trouble spots. Relations with allies, such as Nato partner Denmark, have traditionally been led by a US ambassador.