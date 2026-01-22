Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister of Denmark, thanks her European partners. Bild: Keystone

Denmark has thanked its European partners for their support in the Greenland conflict. This was stated by Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen at a meeting of European heads of state and government in Brussels.

Following US President Donald Trump's surprising de-escalation of the Greenland conflict, Denmark has thanked its European partners for their support. "I would like to make it clear how grateful we in the Kingdom of Denmark - including Greenland - are for all the support we have received from all over Europe," said Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen at a meeting of European heads of state and government in Brussels.

The support has been of enormous importance in the very difficult situation the country has been put in, said Frederiksen. If Europe stood together and stood up for itself, the results would show. "I think we have learned something in the last few days and weeks. Now, of course, we want to find a solution."

US President Trump had recently repeatedly threatened to take over the Arctic island of Greenland, which belongs to Denmark. Following talks with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Wednesday, Trump surprisingly withdrew his threat of punitive tariffs against Germany and other European countries on February 1. Trump justified this by saying that a framework for a future agreement on Greenland and the entire Arctic region had emerged during the meeting with Rutte.

When asked whether the USA could still be trusted, Frederiksen replied that they had worked very closely with the USA for many years. "But we must work together respectfully without threatening each other." She therefore hoped to find a political solution within the framework of democracy and cooperation as allies.

