Ukraine ticker Denmark wants to train its own soldiers in Ukraine +++ Russian drones hit Odessa - air alert in Kiev
Oliver Kohlmaier
16.4.2025
On February 24, 2022, Russia began its war against Ukraine in violation of international law. There is no end in sight. The developments in the ticker.
1.35 pm
Denmark wants to train its own soldiers in Ukraine
Denmark is planning to send unarmed soldiers to Ukraine for training purposes. The aim is for Danish soldiers to benefit in particular from the experience of the Ukrainian armed forces in the drone war.
The soldiers are to be located far away from the front in training centers in western Ukraine. The training could begin as early as the summer. The Danish defense minister did not comment on the plans and referred to the responsibility of the military.
The Russian embassy in Copenhagen sharply criticized the plan and warned that it would draw Denmark deeper into the conflict and endanger the lives of Danish soldiers, as training centers are also legitimate targets for the Russian military. Denmark is a founding member of NATO and has been one of the biggest supporters of Ukraine since the start of the Russian war of aggression
-
Wednesday, April 16, 2025, 3:45 a.m.
Russian drones hit port city of Odessa
The Russian army attacked the southern Ukrainian port city of Odessa with combat drones during the night. According to regional military administrator Oleh Kiper, several residential buildings were hit. A fire broke out in one of them. "Information about possible victims is still being clarified", Kiper wrote on the Telegram platform. Warehouses in the port were also damaged, according to Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov.
An air alert was triggered in the capital Kiev and a number of other Ukrainian cities during the night. According to air defense officials, large swarms of drones had flown into Ukrainian airspace. Further details on the possible targets of the combat drones were not initially available.
Russia is increasingly attacking Ukraine with so-called kamikaze drones. The attacks are usually carried out at night to make it more difficult for air defenses to visually detect the targets. The night-time attacks also surprise the civilian population while they are sleeping.
-
22:22
Selenskyj: Only we can talk about Ukraine's borders
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned the US negotiators in the talks with Russia against making inadmissible concessions regarding the occupied territories of Ukraine. "All territories belong to the unitary state of Ukraine," said the head of state at a media conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the port city of Odessa on the Black Sea.
Only the Ukrainian people decide on their national territory. "And you know that this is a red line for us - to recognize all temporarily occupied territories not as Ukrainian, but as Russian," said Selenskyj according to local media.
That is why the US representatives were talking about things beyond their competence, he said. This was probably referring above all to Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump's special envoy. Witkoff had spoken with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg last week. Afterwards, he said that a peace agreement would also deal with "the so-called five territories".
Following the annexation of the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea in 2014, Russia also declared the Ukrainian regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhia to be part of its territory in 2022. With the exception of Crimea, Russia does not fully control any of these territories. Moscow's foreign intelligence chief Sergei Naryshkin recently said that Kiev would have to relinquish these territories.
The Ukrainian leadership is no longer saying - as it did at the beginning of the war - that a military reconquest of the occupied territories is possible. However, a permanent legal renunciation is not on the table for Kiev.
-
21.53 hrs
Sumy mourns the dead of the Russian attack
The Ukrainian city of Sumy is mourning the dozens of people killed in the Russian attack on Palm Sunday. Among the victims was Olena Kohut, pianist and solo organist of the regional philharmonic orchestra. A memorial ceremony was held in the local theater, where she often played.
Dozens of people came to bid farewell to the talented musician and piano teacher, who was snatched from life on her way to a rehearsal. Mourners with red roses in their hands had tears streaming down their faces as they approached Kohut's coffin in the theater. She had given lessons and coached young musicians at the cultural center. People clapped respectfully as the musician's coffin was wheeled away.
"The Sumy region has lost a lot with her," said Serhij Dorowieiew, the 39-year-old director of the theater.
-
20:12
Russia sentences journalist as an associate of Navalny
The Russian judiciary has sentenced a journalist and three journalists to several years in prison for allegedly collaborating with opposition politician Alexei Navalny, who died in 2024. The Moscow court accused them of belonging to Navalny's anti-corruption foundation FBK, which is considered an extremist organization in Russia.
They were each sentenced to five and a half years in prison, as reported by the Russian state news agency Tass. Relatives and friends of the defendants, colleagues and foreign diplomats followed the sentencing in the courtroom, as reported by the civil rights portal "Mediazona".
Navalny, the most prominent opponent of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in Russia, died in a penal camp in the Arctic Circle in February 2024. Shortly after his funeral in Moscow, journalist Antonina Favorskaya from the independent media outlet "SotaVision" was arrested. She had documented the long lines of people at the grave.
Even after Navalny's death, the Russian authorities are taking action against anyone associated with him and his work. In January, three lawyers who had defended him in criminal proceedings were sentenced to prison. Navalny's widow Julia and other comrades-in-arms are continuing their opposition work from exile. FBK continues to publish videos about spectacular cases of enrichment and corruption among the Russian elite.
-
18:37
Five Russians sentenced to long prison terms for arson attacks in favor of Kiev
In Russia, five young people have been sentenced to long prison terms for arson attacks in favor of Ukraine. As the state news agency Ria Novosti reported, a court in Moscow sentenced the four men and one woman to between 12 and a half and 18 years for "sabotage" and "terrorist" acts. The convicts allegedly set fire to a rescue helicopter and railroad equipment at an airfield in Moscow in April 2024.
The defendants, who were in their early twenties and lived together in a shared flat in the Russian capital, were arrested shortly after the attacks. The four men have now pleaded guilty in court - the woman explained that she knew nothing about her friends' plans.
On April 26, 2024, Ukrainian military intelligence posted on its Telegram online channel that a Russian helicopter had been set on fire at an airfield in Moscow.
As Ria Novosti went on to write, Ukrainian intelligence services are said to have promised the convicts the equivalent of around 32,250 euros in cryptocurrency for their actions, but ultimately only paid a few hundred euros. One of the convicts asked in court to be sent to the front to fight against Ukraine in order to serve his sentence.
-
5.18 pm
Nato Secretary General Rutte travels to Odessa with Selenskyj
Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte has traveled to the port city of Odessa together with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi. "The people of Ukraine have endured so much - not least the Russian attack on Sumy on Palm Sunday," wrote Rutte on Platform X afterwards.
Today I visited Odesa along with @ZelenskyyUa— Mark Rutte (@SecGenNATO) April 15, 2025
Ukraine’s people have endured so much - not least Russia’s Palm Sunday attack on Sumy. NATO support is unwavering. We will continue to help Ukraine so it can defend today and deter future aggression, ensuring a just and lasting peace pic.twitter.com/FQb4p66Iad
The Dutchman assured Ukraine of the continued support of the Western military alliance NATO. Last Sunday, at least 35 people were killed in a Russian missile attack on Sumy.
Zelensky published a video of their joint visit to a military hospital in Odessa on his Telegram channel. The head of state awarded medals to the wounded in the presence of Rutte. During joint talks, the strengthening of Ukraine's air defense was discussed in particular. "Absolutely everyone sees how urgent Ukraine's need for air defense systems and the associated missiles is," Selensky wrote. He reiterated Kiev's willingness to purchase Patriot air defense systems.
-
3.16 pm
Because of Taurus: Kremlin warns Berlin against "further escalation"
The prospect of Germany possibly supplying Ukraine with the Taurus cruise missile continues to make waves: Moscow is warning Berlin of the consequences, the Russian state agency Interfax reports.
It quotes Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who attests that Friedrich Merz, the chancellor-to-be, will take a "tougher stance" and warns that his planned steps "can and will inevitably only lead to a further escalation of the situation in Ukraine".
Furthermore, Peskov claims that similar positions can also be seen in other European capitals. Nevertheless, peace efforts would not be supported there, according to Interfax. Two days ago, Merz reaffirmed his willingness to supply the Taurus missiles.
"Not that we are intervening in this war ourselves, but that we are equipping the Ukrainian army with such weapons," he said on ARD television. However, he had always said that he would only do this in coordination with his European partners. "If it is coordinated, then Germany should participate."
The acting German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has expressed skepticism about the project. At an SPD conference in Hanover, he contradicted statements that he had always been in favor of such weapons aid.
"I have never said that." Although there are good arguments for the delivery of Taurus, there are also "many arguments, good arguments against". Only some of them could be discussed publicly. Pistorius was also skeptical about coordination with allies.
"I don't know of any European partner with such a system. That's why coordination is such a tricky matter," said the SPD politician, who will probably remain defense minister in a new black-red government.
Of the European allies, Great Britain and France have so far supplied cruise missiles to Ukraine. However, the almost identical weapon systems, known as Storm Shadow and Scalp, are considered less precise than Taurus and have a significantly shorter range.
-
1.32 pm
Selenskyj dismisses governor of Sumy
Following the devastating Russian missile attack, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has initiated the dismissal of the military governor of the Sumy region, Volodymyr Artyukh.
His request was supported by the government, the government representative in parliament, Taras Melynchuk, announced on Telegram. According to Ukrainian public radio, Artyukh had admitted the day before that a medal ceremony for soldiers had taken place there at the time of the attack.
At the same time, however, Artyukh had stated that this event had not been organized by him. The 66-year-old held the office for almost two years.
At least 35 people were killed in the attack in the north-eastern Ukrainian city. However, according to unofficial information, only two soldiers were among the reported victims. Ukraine has been defending itself against a Russian invasion for more than three years.
-
12.45 p.m.
Balance of the night air strikes
According to the authorities, at least six civilians have been killed by Russian attacks in Ukraine within 24 hours. One man was killed in the southern Ukrainian region of Zaporizhia, Governor Ivan Fedorov announced on Telegram.
In the neighboring Donetsk region, another man was killed in the city of Pokrovsk. The front line runs just a few kilometers from the miners' town.
The deaths of four people in the Kharkiv region had already been reported on Monday evening. Around 17 people were also injured by Russian shelling in several areas.
The Russian military again reported 115 Ukrainian drones shot down. The majority, 109, were intercepted over the western Russian border region of Kursk. According to the Kursk authorities, two dozen multi-storey residential buildings were damaged.
On Tuesday night, the Russian state news agency Tass reported one death - an 85-year-old woman - and nine injuries as a result of the Ukrainian attack.
-
5.49 a.m.
Majority of Swiss support Ukraine
According to a survey published in the "Tribune de Genève" and "24 Heures", 72 percent of the Swiss supported Ukraine in the war against Russia. Only 5 percent expressed their sympathy for Russia, while 22 percent did not want to choose a side.
Women and French speakers were slightly more pro-Ukrainian. SVP supporters were the most pro-Russia at 12%. For other parties, the proportion was less than 2 percent. The most pro-Russian are 18 to 35-year-olds. Over 80 percent of pensioners supported Ukraine. The survey included 35,132 participants.
-
4.09 am
Ukrainian drones attack Kursk
According to Russia, the western Russian city of Kursk was attacked by Ukrainian combat drones during the night. At least one person was killed and nine injured, the state agency Tass reported, citing the local military authorities. Several buildings were set on fire during the attack, including a garage with an ambulance. The information could not be independently verified.
In recent months, Russia has repeatedly attacked Ukrainian cities with missiles and combat drones. At the weekend, at least 34 people died in a Russian missile attack in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sumy. A few days earlier, the major cities of Kiev and Kharkiv had been targets of Russian combat drones.
-
Tuesday, April 15, 2025, 3:16 a.m.
Kiev fights supplies for Russia's army
The Ukrainian armed forces say they have already destroyed thousands of Russian military vehicles since the beginning of the year. "Since the beginning of the year, the enemy has lost 11,583 vehicles and special equipment," wrote army chief Olexandr Syrskyj on Telegram. Destroying the enemy's logistics is one of the main tasks of the Ukrainian armed forces. "In total, more than 35,000 units of enemy vehicles have been destroyed since the beginning of 2024."
The commander of the Ukrainian armed forces also added a video to the statement showing the destruction of various types of Russian military vehicles - including tanks - by drones. Syrskyj claims that these attacks have prevented hundreds of thousands of tons of ammunition, equipment and fuel from reaching Russian troops along the front lines in Ukraine. His claims could not be independently verified.
In recent months, Russian forces have increasingly resorted to attacking Ukrainian positions with waves of soldiers supported only by artillery.
