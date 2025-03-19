3.16 pm

The prospect of Germany possibly supplying Ukraine with the Taurus cruise missile continues to make waves: Moscow is warning Berlin of the consequences, the Russian state agency Interfax reports.

It quotes Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who attests that Friedrich Merz, the chancellor-to-be, will take a "tougher stance" and warns that his planned steps "can and will inevitably only lead to a further escalation of the situation in Ukraine".

Furthermore, Peskov claims that similar positions can also be seen in other European capitals. Nevertheless, peace efforts would not be supported there, according to Interfax. Two days ago, Merz reaffirmed his willingness to supply the Taurus missiles.

"Not that we are intervening in this war ourselves, but that we are equipping the Ukrainian army with such weapons," he said on ARD television. However, he had always said that he would only do this in coordination with his European partners. "If it is coordinated, then Germany should participate."

The acting German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has expressed skepticism about the project. At an SPD conference in Hanover, he contradicted statements that he had always been in favor of such weapons aid.

"I have never said that." Although there are good arguments for the delivery of Taurus, there are also "many arguments, good arguments against". Only some of them could be discussed publicly. Pistorius was also skeptical about coordination with allies.

"I don't know of any European partner with such a system. That's why coordination is such a tricky matter," said the SPD politician, who will probably remain defense minister in a new black-red government.

Of the European allies, Great Britain and France have so far supplied cruise missiles to Ukraine. However, the almost identical weapon systems, known as Storm Shadow and Scalp, are considered less precise than Taurus and have a significantly shorter range.