Denmark's new centre-left government consisting of four parties has presented its cabinet to King Frederik X of Denmark. This marks the start of Social Democrat Mette Frederiksen's third term as head of government.

Party leaders Martin Lidegaard (Social Liberal Party), Pia Olsen Dyhr (SF), the new Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen (Social Democrats) and Lars Loekke Rasmussen (Moderates) present the government program for a new government in Denmark at Marienborg. Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix Foto/AP/dpa

Former Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen from the centrist Moderaterne party will also keep his job. The new government has a total of 21 ministers - eleven women and ten men. This is the first time a cabinet in Denmark has consisted of more women than men.

After historically long negotiations, the Social Democrat Frederiksen agreed on a minority government with the Socialist People's Party, the social-liberal Radikale Venstre party and the Moderaterne party almost ten weeks after the parliamentary elections.

Two other left-green parties are to serve the coalition as majority procurers. The government replaces the previous coalition of Social Democrats, right-wing liberals and Moderaterne.