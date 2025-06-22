Denmark: Toughness instead of hygge Farhad Rostami has been waiting for eight years for his asylum application to be processed in the so-called "exit center" Kærshovedgård, a prison with free access. Image: NDR/Matthias Sdun Refurbished apartment block in Gellerup, a district in the west of Aarhus where a particularly large number of migrants live. Image: NDR/Matthias Sdun Ezzedine Assam in a vacated apartment block in Gellerup. Image: NDR/Matthias Sdun Denmark: Toughness instead of hygge Farhad Rostami has been waiting for eight years for his asylum application to be processed in the so-called "exit center" Kærshovedgård, a prison with free access. Image: NDR/Matthias Sdun Refurbished apartment block in Gellerup, a district in the west of Aarhus where a particularly large number of migrants live. Image: NDR/Matthias Sdun Ezzedine Assam in a vacated apartment block in Gellerup. Image: NDR/Matthias Sdun

The Danes are considered to be particularly happy, Denmark is one of the happiest countries in the world. Rigid immigration regulations, including deportations, are intended to ensure that this remains the case. Harshness instead of coziness, instead of hygge?

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Denmark is considered one of the happiest countries, but is pursuing an increasingly tough migration policy with drastic restrictions on entry, asylum and family reunification.

The TV documentary "Denmark - Harshness instead of Hygge" shows how this policy is implemented in everyday life - for example through exit centers such as Kærshovedgård, which have inhumane conditions.

Under the Social Democratic government of Mette Frederiksen, the message to refugees is unmistakable: Denmark is no place to arrive.

The documentary will be broadcast on ARD on Monday, June 16, at 11.45 pm. Show more

There is an old saying that those who have Danes as friends are doing well. According to surveys, Denmark has long been regarded as one of the happiest countries in the world and Danes are, at least according to the cliché, happy people all round.

However, the Danes have been defending their idyllic coziness (known as "hygge") tooth and nail for years. In the meantime, rigid immigration regulations are being enforced and refugees are being held in deportation camps.

ARD foreign correspondents Christian Blenker and Julia Wäschenbach take a close look at Denmark's migration policy and come up against it in the TV reportage series "Weltspiegel Doku: Denmark - Harshness instead of Hygge", they come across all kinds of borderline values when it comes to human dignity.

Stricter entry bans apply

After the large refugee movements of 2015, temporary residence permits became the rule in Denmark, violations of stricter entry bans are punishable by severe prison sentences and family reunification has been drastically restricted.

Asylum seekers are even told to wait in third countries - including Rwanda - for the decision on their asylum application. "Don't come to Denmark!" is probably the motto of the restriction policy of the Social Democrat Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who has been in power since 2019.

The foreign correspondents accompany locals and migrants on the idyllic island of Aeroe with its white dream beaches and heath landscapes, but also in the Gellerup district of Aarhus, where many migrants have settled. Locals defend their welfare state, while others are expelled from their neighborhoods.

And they visit the "departure center" Kærshovedgård in Jutland's no man's land, where conditions are reminiscent of Russian prisons.