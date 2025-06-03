US President Donald Trump received a fake threat letter. Bild: Keystone/AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

A man wanted to prevent a migrant from testifying against him in court. He therefore allegedly sent a letter to authorities in Wisconsin in the name of the migrant with a death threat against US President Donald Trump in order to have him deported.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A man allegedly sent a letter with a death threat against US President Donald Trump on behalf of a migrant.

The migrant was to be deported in return.

He feared testifying against him in court. Show more

A man allegedly sent a letter with a death threat against US President Donald Trump to authorities in Wisconsin in the name of a migrant in order to have him deported. Criminal charges have been filed against the alleged sender, prosecutors announced. According to the complaint, the accused is said to have committed a robbery against the migrant in 2023 and used the action to try to get rid of him so that he would not testify against him in court.

Arrested by agents of the immigration authorities

The suspect's plan initially seemed to work: At the end of May, Ramon Morales R. was arrested by immigration agents in the city of Milwaukee as he was taking his child to school. US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem announced the arrest and explained that the man had written a letter in which he threatened to assassinate Trump and declared that he would then return to Mexico of his own free will. The White House also published a photo of the letter and the alleged sender on official social media channels.

Allegations not tenable

The allegations against the man collapsed when investigators questioned him and examined a sample of his handwriting that differed from that in the threatening letter, according to court documents. Officials also pointed to several phone calls that the real sender of the death threats against Trump had made from prison: He needed to have letters sent out because he had a plan to have someone picked up by immigration authorities to get his case dropped, the suspect had explained.