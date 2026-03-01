Of these two US presidents, only one has attacked Iran. Archivbild: Keystone

Trump once predicted that Obama would attack Iran in order to survive politically. Eight months before the midterm elections, Trump himself is now at the center of a military strike against the Islamic Republic.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Donald Trump joined Israel in launching a military strike against Iran.

In the years before his presidency, he repeatedly accused Barack Obama of planning such an attack for electoral reasons.

Several current top representatives of the government had previously spoken out publicly against wars in the Middle East and in particular against a conflict with Iran. Show more

On Saturday, the USA attacked Iran together with Israel. Explosive: Years before US President Donald Trump moved into the White House, he himself vehemently railed against a possible war with Tehran.

In 2012 and 2013, Trump repeatedly accused then President Barack Obama of staging a military strike against Iran in order to secure his re-election and distract attention from alleged weaknesses.

Obama never attacked Iran. Trump's record is different: Over his two terms in office, there have now been three attacks on the Islamic Republic.

On January 17, 2012, Trump wrote online that he was convinced Obama would "attack Iran to get re-elected."

@BarackObama will attack Iran in order to get re-elected. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2012

In August of the same year, he doubled down and declared that Obama would take action against Iran "in some form" before the election.

I always said @BarackObama will attack Iran, in some form, prior to the election. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2012

And on October 9, 2012, Trump wrote: "Now that Obama's poll numbers are in free fall - make sure he doesn't launch an attack in Libya or Iran. He is desperate."

Now that Obama’s poll numbers are in tailspin – watch for him to launch a strike in Libya or Iran. He is desperate. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2012

Later in October, he warned his party not to "let Obama play the Iran card to start a war just to get elected - be careful, Republicans!"

Don't let Obama play the Iran card in order to start a war in order to get elected--be careful Republicans! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2012

In at least three other posts, Trump predicted that Obama would attack Iran - to "save face", "because of his inability to negotiate properly" or to "show how tough he is".

Now, eight months before what is expected to be a difficult mid-term election for the US president and his Republicans, Trump himself has ordered a military strike against Iran. The aim: regime change in Tehran.

Vance: "I know we won't do any better"

Other current top representatives of the Trump administration have also previously expressed very different views on the subject. In 2023, shortly before he became Vice President, JD Vance wrote on Platform X that the USA needed to learn from the Iraq War, in which he himself was involved as a soldier.

"Twenty years ago, we invaded Iraq. The war killed many innocent Iraqis and Americans. It destroyed the oldest Christian communities in the world. It cost over a trillion dollars and turned Iraq into a satellite state of Iran," he wrote. "It was an unmitigated disaster, and I pray that we understand its lessons."

He added: "Even though I was just a young guy at the time, I still feel guilty for supporting the war."

Vance also explained that Trump's opposition to the Iraq war was the "most significant" factor that changed his opinion of the current president - even though he had previously criticized him heavily and even suggested that he could become "America's Hitler".

"I hope we do better in the future. And I know we won't until those responsible for the Iraq War are held in bipartisan contempt and ignored," Vance wrote. "Iraq was a disaster, yes - but the best way to do justice to the honored fallen is to learn the lessons that were paid for with their blood."

Top officials do an about-face

Trump's deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller warned in 2024 that a vote for then-Vice President Kamala Harris was tantamount to "World War III".

"To anyone still gullible enough to fall for dirty media lies: Trump said warmongering neoconservatives love to send your children into wars they would never fight themselves. Liz Cheney is Kamala's top advisor. Liz wants to attack the entire Middle East," Miller said. "Kamala = world war three. Trump = peace."

To anyone still gullible enough to fall for scummy media hoaxes: Trump said warmongering neocons love sending your kids to die for wars they would never fight themselves. Liz Cheney is Kamala’s top advisor. Liz wants to invade the whole Middle East. Kamala = WWIII. Trump = Peace. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) November 1, 2024

Intelligence Coordinator Tulsi Gabbard, who once ran for president as a Democrat, also later backed Trump. She promised in October 2024: "A vote for Trump is a vote to end wars, not start them."

A vote for Kamala Harris is a vote for Dick Cheney and a vote for war, war and more war. A vote for Donald Trump is a vote to end wars, not start them. We are at a historic crossroads. Our God-given rights are under attack. Now is the time for us to stand together, for love of… pic.twitter.com/HnzN7EOWey — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) October 28, 2024

Back in 2020, during her own presidential campaign, Gabbard sold T-shirts with the slogan "No war with Iran", according to the New York Post.

