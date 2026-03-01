  1. Residential Customers
Iran tweets from 2012 "Desperate Obama will attack Iran" - Trump's words catch up with him

Dominik Müller

1.3.2026

Of these two US presidents, only one has attacked Iran.
Trump once predicted that Obama would attack Iran in order to survive politically. Eight months before the midterm elections, Trump himself is now at the center of a military strike against the Islamic Republic.

01.03.2026, 13:12

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Donald Trump joined Israel in launching a military strike against Iran.
  • In the years before his presidency, he repeatedly accused Barack Obama of planning such an attack for electoral reasons.
  • Several current top representatives of the government had previously spoken out publicly against wars in the Middle East and in particular against a conflict with Iran.
On Saturday, the USA attacked Iran together with Israel. Explosive: Years before US President Donald Trump moved into the White House, he himself vehemently railed against a possible war with Tehran.

In 2012 and 2013, Trump repeatedly accused then President Barack Obama of staging a military strike against Iran in order to secure his re-election and distract attention from alleged weaknesses.

Obama never attacked Iran. Trump's record is different: Over his two terms in office, there have now been three attacks on the Islamic Republic.

On January 17, 2012, Trump wrote online that he was convinced Obama would "attack Iran to get re-elected."

In August of the same year, he doubled down and declared that Obama would take action against Iran "in some form" before the election.

And on October 9, 2012, Trump wrote: "Now that Obama's poll numbers are in free fall - make sure he doesn't launch an attack in Libya or Iran. He is desperate."

Later in October, he warned his party not to "let Obama play the Iran card to start a war just to get elected - be careful, Republicans!"

In at least three other posts, Trump predicted that Obama would attack Iran - to "save face", "because of his inability to negotiate properly" or to "show how tough he is".

Now, eight months before what is expected to be a difficult mid-term election for the US president and his Republicans, Trump himself has ordered a military strike against Iran. The aim: regime change in Tehran.

Vance: "I know we won't do any better"

Other current top representatives of the Trump administration have also previously expressed very different views on the subject. In 2023, shortly before he became Vice President, JD Vance wrote on Platform X that the USA needed to learn from the Iraq War, in which he himself was involved as a soldier.

"Twenty years ago, we invaded Iraq. The war killed many innocent Iraqis and Americans. It destroyed the oldest Christian communities in the world. It cost over a trillion dollars and turned Iraq into a satellite state of Iran," he wrote. "It was an unmitigated disaster, and I pray that we understand its lessons."

He added: "Even though I was just a young guy at the time, I still feel guilty for supporting the war."

Vance also explained that Trump's opposition to the Iraq war was the "most significant" factor that changed his opinion of the current president - even though he had previously criticized him heavily and even suggested that he could become "America's Hitler".

"I hope we do better in the future. And I know we won't until those responsible for the Iraq War are held in bipartisan contempt and ignored," Vance wrote. "Iraq was a disaster, yes - but the best way to do justice to the honored fallen is to learn the lessons that were paid for with their blood."

Top officials do an about-face

Trump's deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller warned in 2024 that a vote for then-Vice President Kamala Harris was tantamount to "World War III".

"To anyone still gullible enough to fall for dirty media lies: Trump said warmongering neoconservatives love to send your children into wars they would never fight themselves. Liz Cheney is Kamala's top advisor. Liz wants to attack the entire Middle East," Miller said. "Kamala = world war three. Trump = peace."

Intelligence Coordinator Tulsi Gabbard, who once ran for president as a Democrat, also later backed Trump. She promised in October 2024: "A vote for Trump is a vote to end wars, not start them."

Back in 2020, during her own presidential campaign, Gabbard sold T-shirts with the slogan "No war with Iran", according to the New York Post.

