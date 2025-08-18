08.19 am

Before the meeting on the war in Ukraine in Washington, the Ukrainian ambassador to Germany emphasized the need for reliable security guarantees for his country.

Security guarantees similar to Article 5 of the NATO treaty would "sound good", said Oleksii Makeiev on Deutschlandfunk radio. The article stipulates that the alliance partners can count on the support of the allies in the event of an attack and that an attack on one member is considered an attack on all.

The ambassador added that NATO membership for Ukraine would of course be the best security guarantee. His country could offer a lot to Nato and had a strong and battle-hardened army.

"But this requires courage on the part of our partners and pressure on Russia," said Makeiev. Without pressure, Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin "will not stop killing us". His goal is the destruction of Ukraine. Russia categorically rejects Ukraine's membership of NATO.

The Ukrainian ambassador in Germany.

Makeiev does not rule out allied troops in Ukraine

If the world does not have the courage to invite Ukraine into NATO, security guarantees for the country must be implemented "with force", the ambassador said. This could be a large, well-equipped Ukrainian army together with political guarantees.

However, the security guarantees may also have to be cemented "with military contingents from our partners" - i.e. with troops from allies in Ukraine. This would require "very careful" talks with the partners. "We are still a long way off," said Makeiev.