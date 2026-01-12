Iran conflict
Despite ceasefire agreement: renewed fighting in Lebanon +++ Hezbollah against ceasefire
On February 28, the USA and Israel launched attacks on Iran. Tehran responded with counter-attacks that not only hit Israel. The war has now spread to the entire region, with no end to the conflict in sight. The developments in the ticker.
Keystone-SDA
12.01.2026, 04:00•05.06.2026, 09:45
The most important facts at a glance
- Israel and the USA attacked Iran on February 28.
- Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader, and other members of the Iranian leadership were killed in one of the attacks on February 28.
- Following the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, his son Modshtaba Khamenei was appointed as his successor.
- Ali Larijani was most recently considered the de facto most powerful man in Iran; the Secretary General of the National Security Council was killed in an Israeli airstrike on March 17.
- Donald Trump has changed the justification for the weapons campaign several times.
- You can read about what was important before here.
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