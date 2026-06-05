Despite the renewed ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, the bloody conflict between the Lebanese Hezbollah militia and Israel continues. A soldier was killed in a renewed attack by the pro-Iranian militia on the troops stationed in the south of Lebanon, as Israel's army announced in the evening.

Shortly beforehand, Hezbollah had rejected the conditions for a ceasefire agreed between Lebanon and Israel in Washington on Thursday night. The Lebanese government is not a party to the war and has only limited influence over Hezbollah. The militia was not involved in the talks.

Following the renewed attack by Hezbollah, the Israeli army reportedly bombed the Shiite militia's infrastructure. During the night, Hezbollah then announced another rocket attack on Israeli troops in the south of Lebanon. The information could not be independently verified. The Israeli military initially made no statement on the matter.

Hezbollah rejects conditions for ceasefire

Hezbollah leader Naim Kassim had previously rejected the agreement between the Lebanese government and Israel. US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, told reporters at the White House that Hezbollah had spoken to him and had not rejected it. "They said, "how about stopping?", Trump explained, seeming to imply that he believes there will be progress in ending the fighting. "It would be really nice if Lebanon could have some peace," he said.

Hezbollah leader Kassim, however, particularly rejected calls for his Iran-backed Shia organization to disarm. According to a statement read out on Lebanese television, an interpretation of the ceasefire according to which Hezbollah would have to cease its attacks while the Israeli attacks continued would be tantamount to "surrender". "The announced agreement is a roadmap for the destruction of part of the Lebanese people and the subjugation of the rest."

Meanwhile, according to the Times of Israel, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared on Thursday that the country's military would continue its operations in its northern neighbor for the time being.

Agreement provides for disarmament and withdrawal of Hezbollah

According to the agreement, the militia is to cease its attacks on Israel and withdraw from areas south of the Litani River - which in some cases lies up to 30 kilometers north of the Israeli border. So-called security zones are to be established in southern Lebanon, in which only the regular Lebanese armed forces will exercise control. However, it is unclear exactly how this is to be achieved.

The conflict in Lebanon is also a central point of contention in the faltering negotiations to end the war between the USA and Iran. Tehran, which arms and finances Hezbollah, sees the conflict in Lebanon as a violation of the ceasefire between the USA and Iran.