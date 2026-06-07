Despite the ceasefire that was actually announced in Lebanon, Israel's military has once again attacked the suburbs of the capital Beirut. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz announced that the army had attacked "terrorist headquarters" in response to the shelling of Israel by Hezbollah. The USA, which is mediating in Lebanon and at the same time trying to reach a framework agreement with Iran, initially made no comment. The Iranian Revolutionary Guards had warned that an attack on Beirut would reignite an all-out war.

At least two people were killed and eleven others injured in the attacks in Beirut, as the Lebanese state agency NNA reported. Videos from eyewitnesses showed thick clouds of smoke in the suburbs of Beirut known as Dahija, which are considered a Hezbollah stronghold but are also densely populated. Eyewitnesses described heavy destruction to one of the buildings over several floors. Israeli media reported that the attack was aimed at the Hezbollah headquarters.

Israel had significantly restricted attacks in the Beirut area since an official ceasefire came into force in mid-April. US President Donald Trump had also announced a halt to Israeli attacks and an end to Hezbollah attacks on Israel. However, Israel had threatened to attack these areas again in the event of Hezbollah attacks on Israel and once again urged the residents of the suburbs to flee. According to official figures, more than 3,600 people were killed and 11,000 others injured in Lebanon during the latest war.

Rockets fired again in northern Israel

Shortly beforehand, northern Israel had again been attacked with rockets from Lebanon. The army announced that the missile defense had intercepted two missiles that had penetrated Israeli territory. Hezbollah claimed responsibility for several attacks on Israeli troops in southern Lebanon. Israel also continued its attacks here.

Hezbollah and its most important supporter Iran are now under pressure to respond to the latest attack in the Beirut area. Iran had described renewed attacks by Israel on the outskirts of Beirut as a red line that would mean a renewed escalation in the war with the USA and Israel.

With regard to Lebanon and Hezbollah, analyst Ali Risk told the news channel Al Jazeera that there was a risk of a return to all-out war if Hezbollah responded. A response from the militia would therefore be a "risky step". However, if the Shiite organization does not respond, it will also allow such attacks to become the "new norm" in southern Beirut.

Netanyahu: "Hezbollah is on the run"

"We will not allow Hezbollah to fire on our territory and our communities - and we will act accordingly," Netanyahu said at the start of a cabinet meeting on Sunday. In Lebanon, the Israeli army had killed 350 "terrorists" in the course of a week. "We are attacking them very hard, and we know that Hezbollah is on the run," Netanyahu said.

According to the US, Israel and Lebanon had agreed on Thursday night to make a new attempt to implement the ceasefire, which has so far been virtually ineffective. Hezbollah rejected the agreed terms and shortly afterwards the militia launched new attacks.

Impact on Iran-US negotiations?

At the same time, the Israeli attack near Beirut could jeopardize the ongoing negotiations between the USA and Iran in the parallel war. The Interior Minister of the mediator Pakistan, Mohsin Naqvi, is currently in Tehran to get the stalled talks back on track.

According to Iranian media reports, Naqvi also conveyed a written, sealed message from Pakistani army chief Asim Munir to the new Iranian supreme leader, Modshtaba Khamenei, via Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Since his appointment in March, the 56-year-old cleric has had the final say in all strategic matters in accordance with the Iranian constitution.

Tehran has repeatedly stated that an agreement in the conflict with the USA is only possible if the ceasefire is observed on all fronts. This applies in particular to Lebanon, where the Hezbollah militia is Tehran's most important ally in the axis of resistance against its arch-enemy Israel. The Iranian armed forces, in particular the Revolutionary Guards, have also repeatedly threatened retaliatory strikes against Israel - but have not yet carried them out.