Harvard is one of around 50 universities that the Trump administration wants to cut funding. The conditions for science are deteriorating. Swiss universities see this not as an opportunity, but as a threat. Image: Keystone

Trump's attack on universities and research will leave lasting damage, a US biologist working in Switzerland is convinced. Nevertheless, Swiss universities are not running any recruitment programs.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Trump administration is cutting research funding and restricting the freedom of universities.

The EU and individual members are more or less openly courting US researchers.

Swiss universities are not joining in and point out that a weakened US research hub would also be bad for Swiss science.

The Californian biologist Catherine Peichel, who conducts research at the University of Bern, sees the future of certain branches of science in the USA as bleak. Show more

President Trump wants to bring universities and their research into line with his agenda. His administration has listed 50 universities where he wants to take a close look at what they spend their tax money on and who they employ and recruit. He is also cutting public funding for research projects and thus influencing what researchers in the USA do and do not work on.

Many observers and affected researchers describe this as a restriction on the freedom of research, which is causing serious damage to the scientific community in the USA - which is considered to be one of the most productive and successful in the world.

When Nazi Germany drove 3000 researchers into flight

The situation is reminiscent of an even more serious curtailment of academic freedom: in 1933, the Nazi government in Germany decreed that non-Aryan people were no longer allowed to be employed at German universities. It is estimated that between 2,500 and 3,000 men and women working in academia left Germany during this period, including 24 Nobel Prize winners.

Albert Einstein moved to Princeton University, his physicist colleague Max Born became a professor at Cambridge. Lise Meitner, the first female physics professor at a German university, fled to Stockholm. There she described nuclear fission at the Nobel Institute in 1939.

The situation of US universities in Trump's America is not so dramatic. But the question is whether universities in Europe, and Switzerland in particular, want to use this as an opportunity to attract top researchers to their ranks.

Europe lures, Switzerland holds back

Several governments are encouraging this for the European research community. According to ZDF, Germany and France have adopted programs to attract scientists to their own universities, while the Dutch government has announced a similar plan.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has announced that the EU is using 500 million euros to attract researchers from outside Europe. None of the programs listed here explicitly mention the USA as the country of origin of the scientists wishing to leave. The timing of the announcement, a few weeks after Trump's attacks on Harvard and other universities intensified, is hardly a coincidence.

Inquiries to Swiss universities and academic organizations show that there are at least no poaching campaigns underway here. According to Martina Weiss from the umbrella organization Swiss Universities, the consensus is even "that it could be ethically borderline if we start to actively profit from the worrying situation of the scientific community in the USA".

This position is confirmed by the University and ETH Zurich, the Universities of St. Gallen, Bern and Geneva. All are more or less clearly concerned about the developments in the scientific community in the USA.

ETH explains that applications from researchers from the USA have increased in recent weeks and months, but that it is unable to quantify this. The other universities emphasize that there has not yet been an increase, and one professor puts it in a nutshell: "It doesn't happen that quickly in the academic environment."

A US evolutionary biologist at the University of Bern

One US researcher who has been conducting research at the University of Bern for a long time is Catherine Peichel. She moved to Switzerland at the beginning of Trump's first term in 2016. "But not because of the president, but because the research conditions were already getting worse back then," she explains to blue News.

Research projects in the USA have to be largely financed by individual grants. The universities only pay the salaries of their lecturers and the costs of teaching. In Switzerland and Europe, it is also common to finance scientific studies through awards from various state and private institutions. "But in the USA, the probability of receiving a grant is 4 percent, in Switzerland 30 to 40 percent," explains Peichel.

Catherine Peichel Universität Bern Catherine Peichel is an evolutionary biologist and Managing Director of the Department of Biology at the University of Bern. She researches the genetic processes that lead to adaptation and the formation of new species. Catherine Peichel comes from California and lived and worked in the USA until her appointment to the University of Bern in 2016.

Swiss climatologist Flavio Lehner, who works at Cornell University in New York, has already explained to blue News in an interview how difficult it will be to obtain funding for scientific research in the coming Trump years. Peichel adds: "Very few universities have as much money as Harvard. They can't afford to say no when Trump makes demands."

In the meantime, however, funding is no longer the biggest problem, explains Peichel, who is still in close contact with her colleagues in the USA. "Now my colleagues are afraid to talk, they wonder if they should turn off their cell phones before talking to someone."

Catherine Peichel is an evolutionary biologist. For several years, she has been studying how the genome of a certain species of fish evolves from generation to generation in a lake in Alaska (USA). She talks about a scientist from China who lives and researches in the USA. In order to work on her project in Alaska, she had to travel through Canada. When she re-entered the USA, she was detained for 24 hours despite having the correct papers.

"Master's students keep asking me whether they should apply for their doctorate in the USA. Since Trump has been back in office, I tell them it's not a good idea."

US researcher: "Damage will be long-term"

Peichel is convinced that the USA will suffer long-term damage as a place for science, especially for "green research", by which she means specialist areas that deal with nature and the environment. "What Trump destroys in four years will affect the next 40 years: People will avoid the US. If he destroys the most important government agencies that award grants for research projects, it will take decades and cost a lot of money to rebuild them."

Sindy Schmiegel Werner, spokeswoman for the Swiss Academy of Sciences, echoes this sentiment: "The USA has always been a particularly important research location - also for Switzerland. The Swiss universities are following the development of the situation with concern, particularly with regard to access to American databases or scientific collaboration."

This is another reason why Swiss universities do not want to further weaken the US research hub by poaching excellent scientists and, in the worst case, triggering a brain drain, i.e. an outflow of knowledge and expertise.

Catherine Peichel's research project in Alaska is still co-funded by the USA. She assumes that there will be no further tranche of money for it. "I can still continue the project with money from the Swiss National Science Foundation. But that won't be enough to continue research beyond next year."

It is a symbolic picture of the situation: Switzerland does not want to harm the US research center. But it can't really help it either.