A wedding celebration in Bodh Gaya escalated because the traditional Rasgulla dessert was not served. Surveillance cameras show chaotic scenes of guests throwing chairs and attacking each other.

Video footage shows guests throwing chairs and fighting with each other.

The bride's family has filed charges against the groom's family - no arrests have been made so far. Show more

A wedding in Bodh Gaya in the Indian state of Bihar got completely out of hand: Because the popular dessert rasgulla was missing at the end of the ceremony, a massive brawl broke out in the banquet hall.

The celebration on November 29 took place in a hotel. When it became clear that the traditional sweet dish would not be served, the mood escalated, according to a report by "Leggo". Surveillance cameras filmed guests and family members hitting each other, throwing chairs and panic breaking out in the room.

The situation got so out of hand that the event was eventually called off and the wedding itself canceled.

Families accuse each other

In the days following the incident, the bride's family filed a complaint against the groom's family. The latter rejects the allegations and speaks of unfounded accusations.

The police have not yet issued an official statement and no arrests have been made.

The bizarre incident is causing widespread discussion in India - including about how quickly traditional celebrations can escalate under social pressure and high expectations.