After the train derailment in south-west Germany, relatives and colleagues mourn the victims. Railroad boss Lutz struggles for words at the scene of the accident and promises comprehensive clarification.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Three people die in a train accident in southern Germany.

DB boss Lutz fights back tears at the scene.

Germany's Transport Minister Patrick Schnieder spoke of shocking images. Show more

Germany's rail boss Richard Lutz struggled for composure in the face of the train crash that left three people dead on Sunday. "Such images go to our very core," he saidafter visiting the scene of the accident in Riedlingen in south-west Germany.

According to the police, the 32-year-old train driver, a 36-year-old apprentice and a 70-year-old fellow passenger died in the train derailment the previous evening in the German state of Baden-Württemberg. 41 people were injured, some of them seriously.

According to the investigators' findings so far, the accident was caused by a landslide in the embankment area leading to the tracks. "Presumably, the heavy rainfall that occurred in the area of the accident caused a manhole to overflow," said the police and public prosecutor's office.

According to the police, the manhole cover in question was blocked and the water was no longer able to drain away. The water triggered the landslide, which in turn probably caused the derailment.

Mourning with victims and relatives

Railroad boss Lutz and several politicians came to the scene of the accident in the morning. "The images and reports that we all saw yesterday and, above all, the impressions that we all gathered here together this morning are very moving and leave you feeling sad and upset," said the Group CEO, visibly fighting back tears.

Rescue workers search for injured people. sda

Germany's Transport Minister Patrick Schnieder spoke of harrowing images: "You can still see the power of the devastation that has raged here." Baden-Württemberg's Minister President Winfried Kretschmann also thanked the rescue workers, who had arrived at the scene very quickly and rescued injured people from the train under difficult conditions.

The top politicians paid tribute to the victims and expressed their condolences to their families. "It is important that today we mourn, sympathize and simply go along with the difficult fate they have suffered," said Kretschmann. The state is also called upon to act when members of its own authorities or the railroads lose their lives.

Railroad family comes together

"This tragedy shakes us all to the core. In this dark hour, the railroad family is coming together," said the Chairman of the Railway and Transport Union (EVG), Martin Burkert, according to a statement.

It was initially unclear how many people were on the RE 55 train. On Sunday, the federal police had spoken of around 100. However, the number could be lower. Several carriages derailed and slid into the embankment. Wreckage flew around and was scattered on the ground.

The work on site is ongoing. dpa

The State Office of Criminal Investigation was involved in the investigation, said Ulm Police Vice President Aşkin Bingöl. A geological report is also being prepared. An expert had carried out measurements on the slope, explained police chief Josef Veser. Emergency services had also found the tachograph. This must now be evaluated. Tachographs on the railroads usually record data from railcars, for example, such as speed.

Railroad boss Lutz said: "We will do everything we can to support the work that is still pending, particularly with regard to clarifying the course and cause of the accident, from our side, from the railroad side."

Railroad line is closed

It was initially unclear how long the railroad line would remain closed. According to Deutsche Bahn, replacement buses were to transport passengers in the area on Monday.