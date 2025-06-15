With the timetable change on June 15, Deutsche Bahn has abolished family reservations and increased seat prices. This has led to criticism from travelers and associations - families in particular now have to pay significantly more.

Deutsche Bahn has abolished the family reservation - families now pay significantly more for seats.

Seat reservations have become more expensive for everyone, including individual travelers.

There are new discount campaigns and additional train connections in Germany and abroad. Show more

The minor timetable change on June 15, 2025 will bring numerous changes for Deutsche Bahn (DB). The abolition of the so-called family reservation is attracting particular criticism.

This previously allowed families to reserve up to five seats for 10.40 euros. Parents now also have to pay for a separate reservation for their children - which doubles the cost in many cases. A couple with two children will now have to pay 22 euros. The cost for a return journey is therefore 44 euros.

Seat reservations will be more expensive

Seat reservations have also become generally more expensive: in second class they now cost 5.50 euros, in first class 6.90 euros. This also affects anyone traveling from Germany to Switzerland who wants to reserve seats for their family.

As reported by "Tagesschau", Deutsche Bahn is sticking to this decision despite fierce criticism. The ecological transport club VCD speaks of a "de facto new price increase", just six months after the last one.

The passenger association Pro Bahn is also calling for family train travel to be made more attractive in terms of price in order to promote alternatives to the car. Green Party parliamentary group leader Katharina Dröge criticizes: "Especially for families with children, summer vacations are increasingly becoming a luxury in times of high prices."

Deutsche Bahn has increased the prices for family reservations. (archive picture) Christian Charisius/dpa

DB stands by its price increase

Deutsche Bahn defends the move: nothing will change for single adults with one child, as the new price corresponds to the previous level for two reservations. Only larger families would have benefited from the old rule. Nevertheless, the change affects many people: Around 6.7 million passengers used the family reservation last year, according to "Tagesschau".

In addition to the more expensive reservations, there are also discount campaigns: Early bookers will receive 20 percent off Flexprice tickets until the end of July if they book more than four weeks before departure. In addition, the conditions for returning flex-price tickets have been simplified: they can now be returned free of charge up to one day before departure, after which a fee of 30 euros will be charged.

In order to increase capacity utilization on long-distance services, Deutsche Bahn is also lowering prices on some short journeys. Journeys of up to around 100 kilometers can now be booked from 6.99 euros. At the same time, Deutsche Bahn is expanding its range of services: For example, there are new direct connections between Berlin and Chemnitz, additional ICEs from Berlin to Rostock and more international connections, for example to Copenhagen, Bologna and Prague.

