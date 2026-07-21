Deutsche Bahn plans to ban alcohol at all 5,400 train stations. Consumption will be permitted only in station restaurants.

Here's what it's all about Deutsche Bahn plans to enforce a ban on alcohol at all 5,400 train stations in Germany by October 15, 2026. The only exception is food and beverage service at the stations.

Railway CEO Evelyn Palla cites the protection of staff and passengers as the reason for the ban. Violations may result in removal from the premises or a permanent ban from the premises.

The model for this is Hamburg Central Station, where a ban on alcohol, in effect since April 2024, has led to fewer conflicts and a greater sense of safety. Summary created with

Deutsche Bahn (DB) is planning to ban alcohol at all 5,400 train stations in Germany. DB confirmed the plans published by "Bild" when asked by the German news agency DPA.

According to a report in *Bild*, it will be prohibited nationwide in the future to drink beer, wine, schnapps, or other alcoholic beverages on platforms or in station concourses outside of designated restaurant areas. The nationwide implementation is scheduled to be completed by October 15, 2026.

DB CEO Evelyn Palla told *Bild*: “Enough is enough.” DB wants more order and safety at its stations and on its trains. “For me, only one thing matters: protecting our colleagues and our passengers,” said Palla.

Until now, such a ban on smoking has primarily been in effect at major German train stations such as Frankfurt, Hamburg, and Cologne. According to *Bild*, the state-owned company is now extending this regulation nationwide under its right to manage its premises. The report states that local rules and regulations are to be amended in the coming weeks in coordination with municipalities and authorities.

Railway Hopes for Fewer Conflicts Caused by Alcohol

Compliance with the ban will be monitored by DB security personnel and the Federal Police. Anyone caught consuming alcohol illegally can expect to be immediately removed from the premises. According to *Bild*, repeated violations could result in a permanent ban from the venue.

There is currently no general ban on alcohol on all DB trains. However, smoking is generally prohibited on trains. At train stations, smoking is permitted only in designated smoking areas.

Deutsche Bahn hopes that a ban on alcohol will lead to greater safety and fewer disputes caused by alcohol consumption. It has had similar experiences at Hamburg Central Station, among other locations. After alcohol consumption was banned there in April 2024, the number of conflicts and altercations decreased noticeably. According to an initial assessment at the time, travelers’ sense of safety had improved, and the amount of cleaning required had also decreased.

Since April 2008, the Swiss Federal Railways has enforced a ban on the sale of alcohol at night in station stores. Four years later, CVP National Council member Karl Vogler called for a ban on alcohol consumption, similar to what is now being planned in Germany. His proposal was soundly defeated in Parliament by a vote of 24 to 151.