A Leopard 2 tank of the Ukrainian army is said to have achieved the longest tank kill of all time. André Hirtz / FUNKE Foto Services / Imago (Archivbild)

The crew of a Leopard 2 tank is said to have achieved a record kill in Ukraine. A Russian T-72 tank was destroyed over a distance of 5.5 kilometers.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you The crew of a Ukrainian army Leopard 2A6 has reportedly succeeded in shooting down a tank over a record distance.

According to the reports, a Russian T-72 main battle tank was destroyed at a distance of 5.5 kilometers.

If the reports are true, the previous record from the 1991 Gulf War has been broken. Show more

If the reports are true, a long-held record was beaten on the Ukrainian front. A Leopard 2A6 of the Ukrainian armed forces is said to have destroyed a Russian T-72 main battle tank in a direct duel - at a distance of 5.5 kilometers.

As reported by "Defense Network", the mission is said to have taken place at the beginning of April. Even though evidence is still pending, an expert from the Belgian army considers the shoot-down to be feasible. "Nevertheless, the claim (of the shoot-down, editor's note) is technically plausible under today's conditions on the battlefield," writes de Zitter on Linkedin.

Precise laser rangefinding, advanced thermal imaging sights, powerful 120mm APFSDS ammunition and the digital ballistic calculation of the Leopard 2A6 all contributed significantly to the success.

Record from the Gulf War surpassed

The APFSDS ammunition most likely to be used is a so-called balancing projectile whose destructive power is based solely on the kinetic energy of the impact, which can penetrate armor. The projectile does not have its own warhead. However, the impact energy of the projectile creates a shower of fragments.

The previous record was held for a long time by a Challenger main battle tank of the British Army, which destroyed an Iraqi T-55 over a distance of 5.1 kilometers during the Gulf War in 1991. A projectile was also used in this success.

However, according to de Zitter, it was not the ammunition that was decisive for the success in Ukraine, but the so-called kill chain, which is very advanced in Ukraine - in contrast to Western armies. This involves drones identifying targets in real time, providing exact coordinates and range data and enabling the crew to make corrections. According to the expert, firing under combat conditions over such a distance would hardly be possible without such an information chain.