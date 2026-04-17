Marie-Thérèse Ross-Mahé (l.) and Bill Ross buying a car in January 2024. Image: Screenshot «New York Times»/X

She had moved from Brittany to the USA for a late love affair. But after the death of her husband, ICE officials took the 85-year-old French woman away in her nightgown - and brought her to an overcrowded deportation center.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The arrest of an 85-year-old French woman who had moved from France to the USA for love caused outrage in her home country.

Following the sudden death of her husband, a bitter inheritance dispute broke out with his sons, which has now culminated in the dramatic arrest of Marie-Thérèse Ross-Mahé.

The widow was arrested by ICE officials on April 1 and taken to an overcrowded deportation center in Louisiana.

The woman has since been released. Show more

An 85-year-old French woman in an overcrowded deportation center: She had moved to the USA to marry her childhood friend from the 1950s. But on April 1, Marie-Thérèse Ross-Mahé was arrested by officials from the US immigration authority ICE and taken away dressed only in a nightgown, robe and underwear, as reported by the New York Times.

NEW: An 85-year-old French widow moved to Alabama to marry a long-lost friend. But when he died, she got into a messy inheritance dispute with his sons.



A judge says one of them — a retired cop — is the reason ICE arrested her two weeks ago.



(no paywall) https://t.co/9MgD1z5Rgt — Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs (@NickAtNews) April 16, 2026

Marie-Thérèse Ross-Mahé's family was very worried. French consular officials are trying to secure her release. One son told the newspaper "Ouest-France" that ICE officials had treated his mother like a serious criminal. "It is urgent for us to get her out of the deportation center and bring her back to France," he explained. "Given her health, she will not survive a month in such detention conditions."

The South Louisiana Processing Center in Basile is one of the largest ICE detention centers in the US state of Louisiana, where hundreds of women are being held. According to reports, the detention conditions are harsh. (April 8, 2025) Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

She suffers from heart and back problems. They were told that she was being held with 70 other detainees. He reported that he and his siblings had not heard from their mother for a week. Only then were French consular officials allowed to visit them.

The arrest caused great outrage in their home country of France, and the pressure on the government was correspondingly high. Finally, on Friday, Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot announced that Marie-Thérèse Ross had "returned to France on Friday morning and we are very pleased about this".

Love that lasted half a century

Marie-Thérèse Ross-Mahé comes from Brittany. She moved to the USA after rekindling her love with Bill Ross. He was a former US soldier with whom she had fallen in love in the 1950s. At the time, she was working as a bilingual secretary at a Nato base near the French Atlantic port of Saint-Nazaire, the Guardian reported. The couple separated when he returned to the USA in 1966.

In 2010, the two reconnected via social media. Both were married to other partners at the time and the two couples met. After their respective partners passed away, Marie-Thérèse Ross-Mahé decided to move to Anniston in the US state of Alabama. The couple married in April 2025.

Unresolved residency status after the death of her husband

When Bill Ross died in January 2026, Ross-Mahé had not yet received a residence permit. According to the New York Times, she had stated in a court application filed before her arrest that she had attempted to acquire American citizenship. In an unsigned statement, the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE, merely stated that she had overstayed her 90-day permit by about four months.

Ross-Mahé had hired an attorney to take care of her paperwork. On April 1, eight days before the hearing in a local court, ICE officers showed up to arrest her.

So much for the official reason. However, the arrest was preceded by an inheritance dispute with Bill Ross' sons, which began the day after his death. One of the sons is said to have cut off her water, electricity and internet at home and taken two vehicles, among other things.

Inheritance dispute escalates

The case escalated when the probate judge responsible for Ross's estate expressed serious suspicions: she believes that the younger son, a retired police officer who now works at a federal court in Anniston, abused his position and contacts to arrange for his stepmother's arrest.

Although the son denied this in court, the judge wrote in her order that he was informed of the impending action the day before the arrest. He also received a text message confirming the arrest less than an hour after it took place. Two hours after her arrest, the judge said, Ross' other son went to the father's house and changed the locks.

By his own admission, Ross-Mahé's son has not been able to contact his mother since her arrest because the ICE detention center where she is being held does not allow international calls. Instead, she has been communicating through her neighbors in Anniston, who, like the French consulate, have been campaigning for her release.

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