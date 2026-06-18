Trump and Epstein at a party in 1992. Image: NBC News

British media report that Jeffrey Epstein wanted to provide prosecutors with incriminating information about Donald Trump before his death. They cite the pedophile’s prison notes, which have now been made public—though they are by no means clear-cut.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you The *New York Times* has reviewed the notes that Jeffrey Epstein made during his time in prison between July 6 and his suicide on August 10, 2019.

The notes suggest that Epstein wanted to provide prosecutors with information about the “fraudster” Donald Trump in order to negotiate better terms for himself.

Furthermore, the notes show how Epstein portrayed himself as a victim of the justice system and suffered while in custody. Show more

“Epstein tried to offer prosecutors ‘dirt’ on Trump,” reads the headline in the daily newspaper *The Telegraph*, while *The Independent* headlines: “Epstein Tried to Offer Incriminating Material on ‘Fraudster’ Trump After His Arrest, Notes Reveal.”

The British publications cite an investigation by the *New York Times*, which obtained access from authorities to a notepad that Jeffrey Epstein used in prison. They paint a picture of a man who, at first, still seems to harbor hope of gaining an advantage through his knowledge of Donald Trump.

The notebook dates from 2019, when Trump was in his first term. In late November 2018, the “Miami Herald” sparked a new investigation into Epstein with its reporting, which led to his arrest in New York on July 6, 2019.

Prison is clearly not agreeing with the 66-year-old: He applied for release on bail, but his request was denied. This upset Epstein, as he noted that the charges were “nothing new.”

“Trump is a total fraud”

He continues: “The case is from 2002–2005”—and would therefore already have been settled, since the pedophile had pleaded guilty in 2008 and got off exceptionally lightly thanks to the so-called “sweetheart deal.”

Donald Trump appointed Alexander Acosta as his Secretary of Labor, a role that was widely viewed as a reward for Acosta's role in granting Jeffrey Epstein a highly controversial "sweetheart" plea deal



[image or embed] — democracy4u.bsky.social (@democracy4u.bsky.social) 15. Juni 2026 um 20:06

According to the *New York Times*, Epstein had hoped he could win the prosecution’s favor by providing information related to other cases. For example, regarding Donald Trump, with whom he was close friends from the late ’80s to the early 2000s.

He Said Not to Tell Anyone”: How Trump Kept Tabs on Epstein Trump hosted Epstein at Mar-a-Lago, where he appears in photos in 1997 and 2000. Epstein’s personal little black book, leaked by an employee in 2009, contained 14 phone numbers for Trump & wife, Melania www.vanityfair.com/news/2019/07...



[image or embed] — Hedy Lamarr (@chudonew.bsky.social) 9. September 2025 um 20:58

“Trump is a total fraud,” the inmate notes. “Lies and deceit” is written next to it, and “Never had any money” below it. “The public should see his college transcripts: not a ‘stable genius,’” it continues. Trump had declared himself a “stable genius” at the time.

Epstein describes himself as a victim

The only substantial statement is: “Allen Weisselberg knows everything.” He is the chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, the business empire of the president and his family. However, investigations were already underway against Weisselberg at that time; he would later be convicted multiple times for various tax offenses.

Allen Weisselberg (wearing a mask), CFO of the Trump Organization, outside the courthouse in New York on August 18, 2022. KEYSTONE

On July 22, Epstein titled his note “J’Accuse”—a reference to the Dreyfus Affair, a judicial scandal in France during the transition from the 19th to the 20th century. Alfred Dreyfus, a Jewish officer from Alsace, had been convicted of spying for the German emperor under scandalous circumstances.

Epstein also sees himself as a victim of the justice system. “#MeToo,” he writes: “Jewish—rich—politics.” He claims he was prosecuted between 2002 and 2005 solely on charges of “prostitution.” A few hours later, the inmate is found with a noose around his neck: a first attempt on July 23 to take his own life.

“No sleep, no air, screams”

In a separate suicide note dated July 23, Epstein writes that “only pain for me and others” lay ahead. “Why should people who love me suffer because of my problems?” he asks. “Best for everyone,” the note concludes.

Jeffrey Epstein in a photo from 2019. Image: US-Justizministerium

The notes from the following days come across as depressive, writes the “New York Times”: “Billionaire pedophile in prison,” Epstein writes as the headline on a new sheet of paper. There is “no sleep, no air, screams.” The guards played loud music at night while the inmates banged on the doors.

The guards told his cellmate that they wouldn’t file a report “if he beats me up.” Epstein goes on to write: “I was told to get diapers instead of going to the bathroom.” On August 10, he took his own life.

Epstein’s New York cell after his suicide. Image: US-Justizministerium

Can we conclude beyond a doubt from these rambling notes that Epstein wanted to bring Trump down, as British publications claim? Even if so: Epstein apparently had nothing in his possession that would have truly interested the prosecution.

Epstein Was Trying To Offer Prosecutors Dirt On Trump, Report Says—But Didn’t Have Anythinghttps://t.co/njJTbMq6hI pic.twitter.com/L6zFYo04wZ — Forbes (@Forbes) June 16, 2026

The *New York Times* sums it up this way: What the pedophile wrote in prison is “provocative and captivating,” but also “hopelessly open to interpretation.”