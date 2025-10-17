Crashed in the mountains: The founder of Mango, Isak Andic. (archive picture) Mango/PA Media/dpa

A new twist in the Andic case: according to media reports, the son of the deceased founder of Mango in Spain is no longer a witness but a defendant. The police are investigating the suspicion of intentional homicide.

Ten months after the death of the Spanish founder of the clothing chain Mango during a mountain hike, the police are now investigating intentional homicide - with the son as the main suspect, according to media reports.

Investigators are no longer assuming that Isak Andic's death was an accident and have set their sights on his son, reported the Spanish newspaper "El País ", citing "several well-informed sources".

Andic died in mid-December 2024 at the age of 71. At the time, Spanish media reported a tragic accident during a family hike in the Montserrat mountain range in the Catalonia region.

"El País" now reports that only his son Jonathan was nearby at the time of the entrepreneur's fatal fall. His statement aroused the suspicions of the investigators.

Contradictory statements

"The witness contradicted himself, left things unclear and described events that did not fit together" with the results of the police investigation, according to the newspaper report. Furthermore, Andic's partner, professional golfer Estefania Knuth, emphasized "the bad relationship between father and son".

The Barcelona-based newspaper "La Vanguardia" also reported, citing "well-informed sources", that since September Jonathan Andic has no longer been classified as a witness in the case, but officially as a suspect. Investigators are therefore evaluating the data on his cell phone.

One of the richest people in Spain

In response to the reports, a spokesperson for the family said that they were confident that "the proceedings will end very soon and that Jonathan Andic will be proven innocent". The Catalan police could not initially be reached for comment.

Isak Andic was born in the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul. When he was 14 years old, he moved to Barcelona with his family. He later founded the company Mango there, which developed into one of the largest clothing chains in Europe and now operates around 2,800 stores worldwide. With a fortune estimated by Forbes magazine at 4.5 billion dollars, Andic was one of the richest people in Spain.