Must explain himself due to suspicion of insider proximity: Pete Hegseth (right), Secretary of Defense in US President Donald Trump's cabinet. Keystone

Weeks before the US attack on Iran, a financial advisor close to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is said to have tried to invest millions in an arms fund. The Pentagon denies this.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A media report links a financial advisor close to US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth with a planned investment in an arms fund shortly before the Iran attack.

The planned investment in the "Defense Industrials Active ETF" ultimately did not materialize.

The Pentagon firmly rejects the allegations. Show more

A financial advisor to US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is said to have attempted to invest millions in a defense fund in the weeks before the US attack on Iran. This was reported by the Financial Times, citing several people familiar with the matter.

According to the report, a Morgan Stanley broker contacted Blackrock back in February. The focus was on investing in the "Defense Industrials Active ETF" fund - just a few weeks before the military action against Tehran. According to the Financial Times, the request was marked internally as coming from a "high-profile potential client".

The fund, which is worth around 3.2 billion dollars, specifically focuses on increasing spending on defense and security. Its largest positions include defense contractors such as Lockheed Martin, RTX and Northrop Grumman, which are among the Pentagon's most important contractors. The controversial data analysis company Palantir is also part of the portfolio.

Authorities take a stand

However, the deal did not go through: the fund was not yet available to Morgan Stanley clients at the time. In principle, ETFs are easy to trade, but many platforms only offer some of the more than 14,000 products available worldwide. It is not known whether investments were made in another defense fund instead.

The US Department of Defense responded immediately with a denial. Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell wrote on X: "This claim is completely false and fabricated." Neither Hegseth nor anyone close to him had contacted Blackrock. Blackrock and Morgan Stanley also declined to comment on the report.

This allegation is entirely false and fabricated. Neither Secretary Hegseth nor any of his representatives approached BlackRock about any such investment. This is yet another baseless, dishonest smear designed to mislead the public.



We demand an immediate retraction.… https://t.co/Su8hGlBOhL — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellASW) March 30, 2026

Hegseth is considered one of the main architects of the attack on Iran and a staunch advocate of military action. At the same time, analysts on Wall Street are currently keeping a particularly close eye on whether there are any conspicuous movements on the financial markets in the run-up to political decisions by the Trump administration.

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