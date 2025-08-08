Public resources misused for private purposes? US Vice President JD Vance disembarks Air Force Two with his family at Rome Ciampino Airport on April 18, 2025. (Archive) Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Press

Could it be that JD Vance was using public resources for his personal leisure activities while the Trump administration was cutting billions of dollars at every turn? The Secret Service denies it.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you US Vice President JD Vance allegedly had the outflow of a lake altered during a family vacation to provide better kayaking conditions.

Although no illegal actions were found, critics accuse Vance of using state resources for private purposes.

Ethics experts see this as a questionable signal in view of the burdens placed on average citizens by the massive government cutbacks. Show more

US Vice President JD Vance was spotted canoeing on the Little Miami River, a tributary of Caesar Creek Lake, in southwest Ohio on August 2, his 41st birthday. This is according to social media posts.

So far this wouldn't be newsworthy, but theGuardianhas learned that JD Vance's team prompted the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) to alter the lake's drainage to create "ideal kayaking conditions" as part of a family vacation. The source familiar with the matter wished to remain anonymous, and the Guardian was unable to independently confirm this specific claim.

Still, it raises the question of whether Vance's office may have used public infrastructure resources for his personal recreation while the Trump administration cut billions of dollars in foreign aid, scientific research and government agencies as part of its efficiency drive. The vice president's office did not respond to a request for comment from the Guardian.

Safe navigation for security personnel

According to a statement from the USACE, the request from the US Secret Service was made to assist with the "safe navigation" of the US vice president's security personnel on this August trip on the Little Miami River.

The Secret Service, in turn, says it coordinated closely with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the USACE to ensure the safety of motorized watercraft and rescue personnel during a recent visit. Details of the response planning could not be provided.

Publicly available data from the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) shows a sudden rise in river levels and a corresponding drop in lake levels in the early days of August when Vance was on vacation.

It's not uncommon for the USACE to adjust discharges from water bodies for public use - such as for use during community river events and for training emergency responders. However, according to an anonymous Guardian source familiar with the matter, such "special releases" are generally not done for individuals or upon individual request.

Ethics lawyer: "hypocritical" and "quite outrageous"

The request and implementation were properly documented and, as a result, there are no allegations against Vance's office of having taken illegal action. Nevertheless, Ethics Attorney Richard Painter finds it "hypocritical" and "quite outrageous" that Vance received this special relief for his family vacation when government cuts have resulted in drastic cuts to the National Park Service (NPS).

The National Parks Conservation Association estimates that the NPS has lost about a quarter of its staff since January. As a result, parts of some parks have had to be closed and opening hours changed due to staffing issues. "These cuts are directly impacting middle-class families' vacations," Painter says. "Whether they're doing this for the Secret Service or for him, I think it's splitting hairs. Vance should pick a different place for his vacation."