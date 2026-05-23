The coal mine is located in northern China. Keystone

According to state media, at least 82 people have died in a coal mine in northern China. The cause is still unclear.

SDA

At least 82 people have died in an incident at a coal mine in the northern Chinese province of Shanxi. According to Chinese state media, nine people are still missing. Rescue workers are still searching for survivors.

The incident occurred on Friday evening at 7.29 p.m. local time in the Liushenyu coal mine of the Tongzhou Group near the city of Changzhi, according to the state news agency Xinhua. At the time of the accident, 247 workers were on duty.

On Saturday morning, it was initially reported that a total of 201 people had been rescued from the mine, including eight fatalities. It is not yet clear why the death toll was revised upwards so abruptly.

The cause of the incident was also initially unclear. There were conflicting reports that it was either a gas explosion or a carbon monoxide accident.

Person responsible arrested

According to Chinese reports, the mine was operated in a three-shift system and the accident occurred during a shift change.

According to Xinhua, China's head of state and party leader Xi Jinping called for the injured to receive the best possible care and for the search for missing persons to continue by all means. He also demanded an investigation into the accident and consequences for those responsible.

According to the state news agency, the person in charge of the company concerned has been arrested.

There are several coal mines in Changzhi. KEYSTONE

According to Xinhua, Premier Li Qiang also called for an investigation into the accident and stricter controls on occupational safety. Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing traveled to the site of the accident to supervise the rescue work.

The province of Shanxi is considered the center of Chinese coal mining. According to available data, miners there extracted around 1.3 billion tons of coal last year - almost a third of China's total production. Despite repeated safety measures, serious accidents continue to occur in the Chinese mining industry.

With agency material. Update to follow ...