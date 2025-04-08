Rescue workers are desperately searching for survivors. Screenshot X

The roof of a disco in the Dominican Republic has collapsed. At least 15 people were killed.

Sven Ziegler

At least 15 people have been killed in a roof collapse at a disco in the Dominican Republic. According to local media, rescue service director Juan Manuel Méndez said that 15 people have been found dead so far following the accident on Tuesday night in the capital Santo Domingo. The search for buried victims is continuing and there is hope that many more survivors will be found.