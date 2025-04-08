Incident in the Dominican RepublicDisco roof collapses - at least 15 dead
The roof of a disco in the Dominican Republic has collapsed. At least 15 people were killed.
At least 15 people have been killed in a roof collapse at a disco in the Dominican Republic. According to local media, rescue service director Juan Manuel Méndez said that 15 people have been found dead so far following the accident on Tuesday night in the capital Santo Domingo. The search for buried victims is continuing and there is hope that many more survivors will be found.