39-year-old Mary C. was traveling to a funeral with family members and friends on Tuesday. The group was on the 2pm Stena Nordica ferry from Fishguard in Wales to Ireland.
However, a woman's body was discovered on board around 30 minutes before the scheduled arrival in the port of Rosslare, according to several local media reports. According to the Irish Mirror, the deceased was Mary C., an Irish citizen resident in Great Britain.
Man found in women's toilet
The exact circumstances of the incident remain unclear. A man was initially found in the women's toilet with an unconscious woman, who was later pronounced dead.
After the initial shock, the situation escalated: passengers got into a mass brawl involving many rugby fans who were traveling back after the Wales v Ireland match. The police eventually managed to settle the conflict.
The man who was with the deceased was arrested but later released. The suspicions against him were not substantiated.