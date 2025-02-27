The body was found on a Stena Nordica ferry. (Archive) Adam Warzawa/PAP via epa/dpa

A woman was found dead during the crossing from Wales to Ireland. After the woman's body was found, the situation escalated and a mass brawl broke out.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you A woman was found dead on a ferry as she was on her way to a funeral from Wales to Ireland with family members and friends.

The exact circumstances of the incident remain unclear.

One person has been arrested. Show more

39-year-old Mary C. was traveling to a funeral with family members and friends on Tuesday. The group was on the 2pm Stena Nordica ferry from Fishguard in Wales to Ireland.

However, a woman's body was discovered on board around 30 minutes before the scheduled arrival in the port of Rosslare, according to several local media reports. According to the Irish Mirror, the deceased was Mary C., an Irish citizen resident in Great Britain.

Man found in women's toilet

The exact circumstances of the incident remain unclear. A man was initially found in the women's toilet with an unconscious woman, who was later pronounced dead.

After the initial shock, the situation escalated: passengers got into a mass brawl involving many rugby fans who were traveling back after the Wales v Ireland match. The police eventually managed to settle the conflict.

The man who was with the deceased was arrested but later released. The suspicions against him were not substantiated.