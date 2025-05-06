AfD leader Weidel after the first round of voting in Germany KEYSTONE

After the German election debacle, one party in particular is rejoicing: the AfD speaks of a "good thing". The SPD, meanwhile, doubts that the dissenters came from their own party.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Friedrich Merz has missed out on being elected German Chancellor.

The CDU leader surprisingly received too few votes in the first round of voting.

The reactions of the parties vary. Show more

The right-wing populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) has welcomed the failure of CDU leader Friedrich Merz to be elected chancellor in the first round. "This shows what a weak foundation the small coalition between the CDU/CSU and the SPD, which was voted out by the people, is built on," wrote party leader Alice Weidel on X.

"That's a good thing for a start, because this level of electoral fraud, becoming chancellor like this and then simply letting it go through, that can't be allowed to happen," said the parliamentary group's First Parliamentary Secretary, Bernd Baumann, in a video on the platform.

Merz was damaged from the outset. He had "gotten the receipt for all his machinations in the run-up to the election, for the monstrous election fraud that had never been seen before". Baumann added that the next round of voting would probably be on Wednesday.

Left party sees vote of no confidence

The Left Party sees the surprising failure as a vote of no confidence in the CDU chairman. If Merz does not even gain the trust of his own people, "how is he supposed to gain the trust of the people who are struggling with the real problems of everyday life", explained Left Party leader Jan van Aken on Tuesday. "He is not succeeding in uniting, but only in dividing."

Left Party co-leader Ines Schwerdtner accused Merz of not distinguishing himself clearly enough from the AfD, which is classified as right-wing extremist. "It was Merz's mistake from the outset to gamble away the trust of the democratic parties and make a pact with the fascists," she explained. "He tore down the firewall and is now getting the bill."

SPD assumes full approval

The SPD parliamentary group assumes full approval from its own MPs. No MPs had been absent, parliamentary group circles told the German Press Agency.

The parliamentary group had withdrawn for consultations after the first round of voting and updated its opinion on a Chancellor Merz in a roll call.

According to parliamentary group circles, SPD chairman and designated Vice-Chancellor Lars Klingbeil said that he had not the slightest indication "that the SPD did not stand completely. 85 percent in the membership vote is a mandate to the parliamentary group and it is fulfilling it. You can rely on us."

Britta Hasselmann, parliamentary group leader of Bündnis 90/Die Grünen, says the non-election is a clear sign that the new government does not have a majority. "He has failed", Hasselmann makes clear. "That doesn't mean anything good," says the chairwoman. There is a great deal of uncertainty and it is completely unclear what will happen next. Germany needs a stable direction, added Katharina Dröge. People will still not vote for Friedrich Merz. "Merz and Lars Klingbeil must find a majority for their concerns themselves."

Press speaks of "disgrace"

"It's a complete disgrace", commented the Hamburg newspaper "DieZeit": "The coalition partners are letting Merz fail as chancellor and leaving chaos in his wake. That is irresponsible. He will never get rid of this stigma."

"Bild" quotes former Federal Constitutional Court judge Hans Hugo Klein: "The election result is a catastrophe: it shows that the Bundestag is incapable of forming a majority capable of governing. The damage for the entire Federal Republic is extremely great."

"This is not good," warns Katrin Göring-Eckardt, Vice-President of the German Bundestag for the Greens, on X. "Even if I don't want or support this chancellor. I can only warn everyone to be happy about chaos."