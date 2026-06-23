Amid the escalating dispute between Ukraine and Poland, major media outlets in both countries have called for restraint.

ARCHIVE – Ukrainians and Poles take part in a demonstration in front of the Russian Embassy on the second anniversary of the Russian invasion. Photo: Czarek Sokolowski/AP/dpa

“This is a moment of truth for Poles and Ukrainians. Our politicians should demonstrate wisdom and reason, seeking agreement and a way out of the crisis,” the appeal stated.

It was published in Warsaw by, among others, “Gazeta Wyborcza” and the “Onet.pl” portal, and in Kyiv by the news portal “Ukrajinska Prawda,” the Espreso TV station, and an association of independent regional media outlets.

The dispute only benefits Russia. “Our societies should not allow themselves to be manipulated and should continue to support one another—in the name of a shared future in which Poland and Ukraine can play a key role together in the European Union,” the appeal stated.

Poland Outraged by Ukraine’s Approach to History

In the face of Russia’s war of aggression, Ukraine and Poland have so far been close allies. The latest dispute stems from their difficult history. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy named an army unit after the fighters of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) during World War II. Under German occupation, the UPA murdered tens of thousands of Poles in what is now western Ukraine, which is why the honor sparked widespread outrage in Warsaw.

Polish President Karol Nawrocki stripped Zelenskyy of a Polish order of merit. Zelenskyy and other Ukrainian politicians subsequently returned Polish honors. It remains to be seen whether Zelenskyy will attend an international reconstruction conference for Ukraine in Gdańsk this coming Thursday and Friday. But the dispute also has a domestic political dimension in Poland. A sense of “Ukraine fatigue” is spreading among the Polish public, which has supported its neighbor since 2022.