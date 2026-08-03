A dispute over a garden fence and a property line just 15 centimeters wide has kept two married couples in England tied up for 14 years. In the end, the conflict will cost one side about 150,000 pounds.

Two couples living in semi-detached homes in Essex have been in a dispute over a 15-centimeter strip of land for 14 years.

Here's what it's all about A dispute over a 15-centimeter-wide property line ended in a court defeat for a couple from Essex after 14 years.

In addition to the property line, a squirrel figurine that had been removed and satirical songs published about the neighbors also played a role.

In total, the couple must pay approximately 150,000 pounds in damages, as well as court and attorney's fees. Summary created with

A neighborhood dispute over just 15 centimeters of land has cost an English couple from Essex dearly. After a 14-year legal battle, their final appeal has also failed. This brings the total legal costs to around 150,000 pounds (equivalent to about 163,000 Swiss francs), reports "Daily Mail".

According to media reports, the dispute began in 2012 after Philip and Denise New replaced a fence between their property and that of their neighbors, Steve and Karen Gibson. The Gibsons were convinced that the fence was not located on the correct property line. Although both sides had agreed to hire an independent surveyor in 2015, the News family did not accept his findings regarding the boundary line. The conflict eventually ended up in court.

Squirrels from the '80s

The case wasn't just about the property line. The Gibsons also accused their neighbors of removing a squirrel figurine that, according to Steve Gibson, held great personal value. “I had bought the squirrel in the 1980s as a gift for Mrs. Gibson and her parents,” the judge quoted him as saying in court. In addition, the post also served a practical function for the garden gate, according to the *Daily Mail*.

Two songs that Philip New posted on YouTube and Facebook caused further controversy. The judge concluded that the songs “Neighbors” and “Magic Garden” referred directly to the Gibsons. According to media reports, he noted that while New had intended to write satirical lyrics, he should have anticipated that the neighbors would see the songs and feel exposed to “ridicule, humiliation, and embarrassment” as a result.

"Arrogant, insulting, and oppressive"

The court therefore awarded the Gibsons damages—not solely because of the small plot of land, but also because of the emotional distress caused by the years-long dispute, the removal of the squirrel figurine, and the published songs. The judge also stated that the New couple’s behavior had been “arrogant, offensive, or oppressive.”

News filed an appeal against the amount of the damages. Their attorney argued that the amount was too high and had resulted in disproportionately high legal costs. Although the High Court reduced the damages by 700 pounds, it essentially upheld the judgment.

12,600 pounds in damages

The judge stated that the Gibsons had “won on the merits and the facts.” The slight reduction in damages does not alter the fact that News must also cover the opposing party’s legal fees. Therefore, approximately 19,000 pounds will be added to the costs incurred so far to cover the appeal proceedings.

As a result, the couple must pay their neighbors approximately 12,600 pounds in damages. Added to this are the legal fees from the original proceedings, estimated at 120,000 pounds, as well as nearly 19,000 pounds for the appeal. In total, the bill comes to about 150,000 pounds.

There is also controversy in Switzerland

In Switzerland, too, neighborhood disputes continue to escalate time and again. Just this past March, a 77-year-old woman from Pfäffikon SZ had to answer to the courts. According to the summary judgment, she had been verbally abusing her neighbors for months via handwritten notes and emails and had repeatedly thrown trash into their yard. For repeated verbal abuse and littering, she received a suspended fine as well as a penalty.

Other cases show how quickly disputes end up in court. In February, the Dielsdorf District Court acquitted a man who had been accused of pouring a foul-smelling liquid on his neighbor’s balcony furniture. The evidence was insufficient to support a conviction.

By the end of 2025, a dispute over a steel wall in Aargau was already before the courts: After more than ten years of litigation, the High Court ordered the removal of the privacy screen because it unduly obstructed the neighbors’ view.