A man from Liechtenstein wanted to prevent his ex-wife's new Swiss partner from spending time with their children. The argument escalated - now he has been sentenced.

In May, a man from Liechtenstein attacked his ex-wife's new Swiss partner when he tried to stop him from having contact with their children.

The court in Vaduz convicted him of assault and attempted coercion, while the Swiss man was acquitted.

The sentence was reduced slightly on appeal.

In May, a Liechtenstein man tried to stop his ex-wife's new Swiss partner from having contact with their children. He confronted the Swiss man in front of his ex-wife's house - but the argument quickly escalated and turned violent. The man from Liechtenstein punched the Swiss man in the face and threatened him.

The Swiss man fought back and pushed the Liechtenstein man away. In the ensuing exchange of blows, both men suffered abrasions and hematomas. In August, they had to stand trial as defendants before the district court in Vaduz, as the "Liechtensteiner Vaterland" writes.

Before the regional court, both denied the accusations of assault and pleaded self-defense. In addition, both portrayed the other as the aggressor.

The single judge followed the witness statements and evidence in favor of the Swiss man, acquitted him and sentenced the Liechtenstein man to 220 daily rates of CHF 15 each for assault and attempted coercion - of which CHF 1,200 must be paid, 1,800 conditional on a three-year probation period. The court also extended an earlier probationary period from one to five years.

Liechtenstein man lodges appeal

The father of the family lodged an appeal and demanded acquittal or mitigation, as he was not the aggressor and focused on the welfare of the children: "My client did not want to hurt anyone - especially not in the presence of his children, as he wants to be a good role model for them," said his defense lawyer, as the newspaper continues. He also pointed to the victim's lack of fear of coercion and financial hardship. The public prosecutor considered the assessment of the evidence and the sentence to be appropriate.

The High Court did not accept the guilty plea, but reduced the sentence to 180 daily rates: 80 (1,200 francs) to be paid, 100 conditionally for three years. The previous probationary period was reduced to three years.

The chairman of the senate cited unconsidered mitigating factors such as the attempt to coerce, own injuries and lack of connection to previous cases. The verdict is final.