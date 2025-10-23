  1. Residential Customers
Street battles with the ultra-Orthodox Dispute over military service escalates in Jerusalem

Christian Thumshirn

23.10.2025

In Jerusalem, the conflict between ultra-Orthodox Jews and the police is escalating. Arrests of conscientious objectors are causing outrage. The video explains why the dispute is dividing Israel.

23.10.2025, 11:01

23.10.2025, 12:15

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • In Israel's capital, religious conviction and state order are clashing with full force.
  • The growing number of young believers is pushing the current system of compulsory military service to its limits.
  • Our video shows how a political decision is throwing an entire community into turmoil.
Show more

An old conflict has flared up again in Jerusalem: Ultra-Orthodox Jews are protesting vehemently against being called up for military service - and clashing with the police in the process. But it's about more than just conscription.

Our video shows why religious conviction and state duty in Israel are so opposed to each other - and why this dispute is deeply dividing the country.

