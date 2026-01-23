Due to an escalating historical dispute with Poland, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not travel to Gdańsk for a reconstruction conference.

Prime Minister Yulia Syrydenko announced on Telegram that she would lead the Ukrainian delegation at the conference, co-hosted with Poland, on Thursday and Friday. The meeting is intended to discuss the reconstruction of Ukraine with other invited heads of state and government.

Poland Outraged by Kyiv’s Historical Policy

Ukraine and Poland are close allies in the face of Russia’s war of aggression, but have become estranged over a dispute regarding their complicated history. Zelenskyy had named an army unit after the fighters of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) during World War II. Under German occupation, the UPA murdered tens of thousands of Poles in what is now western Ukraine, which is why the honor sparked widespread outrage in Warsaw.

Polish President Karol Nawrocki stripped Zelenskyy of a Polish order of merit. Zelenskyy and other Ukrainian politicians subsequently returned Polish honors. Harsh words were exchanged between Warsaw and Kyiv. The conflict threatens to engulf all areas of this strategically important cooperation.

At the same time, the dispute in Poland also has a domestic political dimension. The reconstruction conference is the responsibility of the left-liberal government led by Prime Minister Donald Tusk. The right-wing populist Nawrocki is attempting to hinder Tusk’s work; he is capitalizing on a growing sense of “Ukraine fatigue” within Polish society.

Media Call for Restraint on Both Sides

Major media outlets in both countries have called for restraint. “Our politicians should demonstrate wisdom and reason, seeking agreement and a way out of the crisis,” the appeal stated. It was published in Warsaw by, among others, “Gazeta Wyborcza” and the “Onet.pl” portal, and in Kyiv by the news portal “Ukrajinska Prawda.” The statement noted that the dispute only benefits their common enemy, Russia.

The Ukraine Recovery Conferences (URC), attended by representatives from politics and business, have been held annually at rotating locations since the first year of the war. Zelenskyy participated remotely from Lugano in 2022 and from London in 2023. He traveled in person for the conferences in Berlin in 2024 and in Rome in 2025.