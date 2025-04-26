Most guests chose black - Trump opted for blue. KEYSTONE

At the state funeral for Pope Francis in the Vatican, Donald Trump once again attracted attention - but for the wrong reasons: His choice of dress is causing criticism around the world.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Trump appeared at the funeral service for Pope Francis in a blue suit instead of black.

He was accused of "disrespect" on social media.

The Vatican also had to reorganize Trump's seat at short notice. Show more

At Pope Francis' solemn farewell in Rome, Donald Trump once again caused discussion. The US President appeared at the funeral service in a blue suit, attracting fierce criticism.

While most heads of state and government, including his wife Melania Trump, traditionally wore black, Trump chose a bright blue - including a matching tie. This drew criticism on social media, with users accusing Trump of "disrespect". One commented on Platform X: "He couldn't even muster a black suit - unbelievable."

Respect? He’s not even wearing a black suit. At least Melania is attending the funeral in all black including a modesty black veil. Wishing 🤡 a real bad sunburn on his bald combover. https://t.co/eU5CtAhXa6 — Caroline #🟦🏳️‍🌈🧓🏻⚜️🐈💉 (@CrazyCatsCari) April 26, 2025

In addition to Trump, Prince William and UN chief Antoinio Guterres also chose a blue suit.

Seating arrangements changed at short notice

Trump also caused a stir outside of his choice of clothing. According to protocol, he was originally supposed to take a seat in the third row. However, according to theDaily Telegraph, the seating arrangements were changed at short notice and Trump was ultimately seated in the front row.

The funeral itself attracted around 200,000 people to St. Peter's Square and the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, where Pope Francis was laid to rest after the ceremony. The Vatican had previously massively expanded security measures and had already sent emergency warnings to cell phones on Friday in order to direct the flow of visitors.

During his lifetime, the deceased Pope had ordered that he be buried in a simple wooden coffin rather than the traditional triple coffin ritual - a final expression of his modesty.