Coleen M. was an experienced diver. : Asia Pacific Press/ ViralPress

In Indonesia, fishermen discovered the body parts of an American diver in the stomach of a shark. She had been missing for two weeks.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you A missing diver has been found in the stomach of a shark in Indonesia.

Rescue teams had been searching for her for eight days.

The exact cause of death is currently being investigated by the Indonesian authorities. Show more

The body of a missing diver has been found in the stomach of a shark in Indonesia. As "The Telegraph" reports, the deceased is the American Colleen M. (68).

She and her husband had planned a seven-week dream trip to Indonesia and had set off on a dive with friends on September 26. M. was an experienced diver, according to various media reports.

Current pulled tourist into the sea while diving

A strong current near the Alor archipelago separated M. from the group. The others all returned to the boat. Rescue workers searched for the missing woman for eight days.

On October 6, a fisherman discovered a sick-looking shark. "I thought it had swallowed plastic or a fishing net," the fisherman told The Telegraph. But human remains in a black diving suit were found in the animal's stomach.

According to a friend of the family, M. was identified by her fingerprints. However, he does not believe it was a shark attack: "We believe she died of physical failure." Data from her dive computer indicated this.

The exact cause of death is currently being investigated by the Indonesian authorities.