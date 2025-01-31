In 2024, two oil tankers sank in the Black Sea. Until now, the wreck fragments have had to be repeatedly checked for traces of oil by divers - and the seabed is still not completely clean.

Nicole Agostini

No time? blue News summarizes for you In December 2024, the two oil tankers Volgoneft-212 and Volgoneft-239 crashed.

Up to 5000 tons of oil spilled into the Black Sea.

Fragments, such as from the stern of the tanker, can still be found at depths of up to 20 meters. Show more

In December 2024, two oil tankers sank near the Crimean peninsula annexed by Russia. As a result, up to 5,000 tons of oil entered the Black Sea.

The relevant Russian authorities are still working to clean up the contaminated seabed. They are also constantly checking whether there is still an oil leak from a sunken oil tanker.

Watch the video to find out how the work is progressing.

