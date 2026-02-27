New details come to lightDo secret storage boxes provide a new lead in the Epstein scandal?
Years after the death of Jeffrey Epstein, new details are emerging about suspected secret hiding places. An inventory list is said to show what the convicted sex offender may have moved out of storage before a raid.
In 2005, Jeffrey Epstein allegedly moved incriminating material into several storage boxes before a raid.
An inventory list that has now been made public names computers, nude photos and other compromising material.
It is unclear whether the storage rooms have been fully searched by the US authorities.
As the British "Telegraph" reports, Jeffrey Epstein is said to have removed incriminating material from his property before a police raid in 2005. According to the report, he commissioned a private detective agency to place computers, CDs and other items in at least six different storage boxes.
An inventory list of one of these storage rooms that has now been published reveals explosive details. According to the report, the items included computers, nude photos, manuals for so-called sex slaves, porn magazines with titles such as "Just 18" and several boxes of sex toys. There were also allegedly lists of masseuses, underwear and a DVD entitled "Sea Gate Kids Reunion 03.09.2005".
Back in 2019, former Palm Beach police detective Michael Reiter told US broadcaster NBC that Epstein's house had been "cleaned up" before the raid. Computers with surveillance footage had disappeared and cables were hanging loose from the walls. At the time, Reiter spoke of the "worst failure of the criminal justice system" in modern times.