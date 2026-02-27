Jeffrey Epstein is said to have moved things into a storage box shortly before a raid. Imago / Bildmontage blue News / Themenbild

Years after the death of Jeffrey Epstein, new details are emerging about suspected secret hiding places. An inventory list is said to show what the convicted sex offender may have moved out of storage before a raid.

Sven Ziegler

Will these findings bring new momentum to the investigation into the Epstein scandal?

As the British "Telegraph" reports, Jeffrey Epstein is said to have removed incriminating material from his property before a police raid in 2005. According to the report, he commissioned a private detective agency to place computers, CDs and other items in at least six different storage boxes.

An inventory list of one of these storage rooms that has now been published reveals explosive details. According to the report, the items included computers, nude photos, manuals for so-called sex slaves, porn magazines with titles such as "Just 18" and several boxes of sex toys. There were also allegedly lists of masseuses, underwear and a DVD entitled "Sea Gate Kids Reunion 03.09.2005".

Back in 2019, former Palm Beach police detective Michael Reiter told US broadcaster NBC that Epstein's house had been "cleaned up" before the raid. Computers with surveillance footage had disappeared and cables were hanging loose from the walls. At the time, Reiter spoke of the "worst failure of the criminal justice system" in modern times.

Was there a secret tip?

The question arises as to whether Epstein may have known about the search in advance. According to the Telegraph, the detective agency Riley Kiraly is said to have moved the material from his properties in Palm Beach and New York into storage boxes. Epstein reportedly paid tens of thousands of dollars for one of the storage units in New York.

According to the report, it is unclear whether the US authorities fully inspected these storage rooms at the time. It is possible that previously unknown evidence could still be found there.

Epstein died in a prison cell in New York in 2019. His death was officially classified as a suicide. However, the case is still the subject of international speculation and political debate.