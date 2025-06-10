Jon Stewart always hosts the "Daily Show" on Mondays, which most recently focuses on the unrest in Los Angeles. YouTube/The Daily Show

Los Angeles is on fire - again. The city is a powder keg that Donald Trump is setting on fire, at least according to late-night legend Jon Stewart on the "Daily Show" - and reveals what it's really all about.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the "Daily Show", Jon Stewart deals with the riots in L.A.: Instead of criminals, migrants willing to work were picked up in front of the Home Depot chain.

"They spit, we hit": Trump announced the deployment of more troops and a crackdown.

"Deport, deport, deport": The backdrop is advisor Stephen Millers' goal of deporting more immigrants.

While right-wing media celebrate Trump, Jon Stewart explains what he thinks is behind the "powder keg" that is L.A. Show more

"This weekend's ignition was the very predictable result of a liberal city that relies on immigrants clashing with a strict MAGA operation that trolls migrants and wants to fill its quota of brown Pokémen," Jon Stewart opens the "Daily Show " - and adds the accompanying Pokémon motto:

«Gotta catch 'em all.» Jon Stewart über die Mission von ICE

The late-night show reminds us how it all began - with the clip from minute 1:21, where Donald Trump promises in 2024 before his election that "the criminals" will be deported "first: the murderers, the drug dealers". In the following clip, the latest news reports that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has struck at Home Depot.

Home Depot is a large American DIY chain: immigrants make a pilgrimage there to work as day laborers. "From the worst of the worst to a f****** Home Depot? Jesus, ICE, if you need help arresting people: These people are looking for work, you need to know."

"We're going to have troops everywhere"

It's an "explosive situation," Stewart knows: "Federalism versus state's rights, border control versus the rule of law, scary militarized purges versus hard-working people from local communities, the U.S. Marines versus the delivery boy who brought you an egg sandwich."

Criminal aliens or immigrants willing to work? Opinions are divided on Home Depot. YouTube/The Daily Show

Trump's reaction can be seen in the clip from minute 2:24: "We will have troops everywhere," the US president announces. We won't let anything like this happen to our country. They spit. That's their new thing. If that happens, I have a little explanation: if they say they spit, we hit."

«They say they spit, we hit» Donald Trump schlägt zurück

"Well done, Mr. Churchill," Stewart teases. The 78-year-old has obviously changed his mind: When the Capitol was stormed, the motto was still "They hit, we don't give a sh**". Why is the situation escalating like this now? The clip provides the answer from minute 3:11.

"Deport, deport, deport!"

It says that Trump advisor Stephen Miller shouted at ICE agents. "What did young Darth Vader want?" asks Stewart, referring to the world-famous movie villain. He has apparently complained loudly that ICE is not arresting enough immigrants.

The goal is 3000 arrests a day - and it's not just about criminals. That's why Miller ordered a crackdown on places like Home Depot, he said. "They let people into this nation - not people: monsters," Miller said on "Fox News."

When Stephen Miller shouts "Deport, deport, deport", he doesn't mean "Fox News" presenter Jesse Watters (left), but immigrants (far right in the hefty police grab in El Salvador). YouTube/The Daily Show

And: "Deport, deport, deport!" "I think that's what Stephen Miller shouts when he comes," Stewart blasphemes. "And then of course - to be emotional with his partner - he has to say, 'You deported too, didn't you?' And she probably says, 'Yeah.' And then she goes into the shower and deports herself."

"It hurts my soul"

According to the presenter, the situation is a powder keg whose fuse Trump is happy to light. But at least there have been no "human casualties": However, the news clip from minute 5:52 reports that five self-driving cabs went up in smoke. "It took five before you said: 'Should we stop sending Waymo cabs?"

Heated: a burning self-driving cab from Google company Waymo - and Jon Stewart. YouTube/The Daily Show

The news report goes on to say that the Google cabs were apparently ordered by the protesters to be set on fire. Thank God the MAGA community is dealing with the whole thing in a level-headed manner, says the 62-year-old.

In the clip from minute 11:06, Republican Ted Cruz calls the situation "extremely unfortunate". A presenter says: "It hurts my soul." And other conservative voices say it is hard to watch. Trump Vice President JD Vance knows it's bad for the country.

"Do you want to live in Los Angeles, which is a mini-Mexico?"

"Sorry," Stewart says, holding his imaginary button in his ear, "I was just told it wasn't about Los Angeles. Her heart is broken because Trump and Elon [Musk] are out of touch. That's a slightly different thing."

Not Bogota. Not Lagos . Los Angeles. YouTube/The Daily Show

Then Stewart gets serious: "You know, the turmoil in L.A. is in a [Democrat-run] state in a [Democrat-run] city that they give a sh**** about." The clip from minute 11:55 onwards, in which right-wing TV commentators praise Trump's intervention, serves as evidence.

"Hugely positive for our country", "common sense" and "well deserved" are three phrases that stick. And the rhetorical question: "Do you want to live in Los Angeles, which is a mini-Mexico?" "To be fair," Stewart adds, "you also have a fantastic Koreatown."

What it's actually about

Then the 23-time Emmy winner asks the question of all questions: "Do you know why the sh***** is escalating now? Why is this happening now? What is it supposed to distract from?" What was the topic before? The rift between Trump and Musk, who accused the US president of being on the record about pedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

On June 2, 2024, Trump told Fox News that he would not publish all of the Epstein files because they contained "a lot of made-up stuff". YouTube/The Daily Show

You have to be fair with Trump: "You can't make wild accusations just because Trump and Epstein spent time together once or twice, or because Trump appears on [Epstein's] flight lists, or because Trump called him his closest friend, or because they went to parties."

His favorite moment was when FBI Director Kash Patel learned live on Joe Rogan's podcast what Musk was accusing Trump of - starting at minute 14:22. Does Musk have access to these files? "I don't know how, but I'm staying out of the Trump-Elon thing," Patel says. "I know my turf, and that's not it."

The titanic struggle of man-babies

"Not your turf?" asks Stewart. "Don't you literally handle the Epstein files? I know my turf, I'm just the guy who's in charge of national law enforcement - cover-up, too many people in the Home Depot parking lot - you know."

Trump has threatened Musk with canceling government contracts because of this - even in the event that the richest man in the world donates money to the Democrats. He said it must be hard for the right to see how "petty and petulant" the two "man-babies" were being towards each other because they weren't getting what they wanted.

"Two f****** pussies": how the "Daily Show" sees the fight between Musk and Trump. YouTube/The Daily Show

"Welcome to our world," says the host. "Now you know." Harvard, Canada and lawyers who had defended Democrats: they would all be attacked. But the right-wing media would only complain if their two heroes attacked each other.

It sounds like this: "It's like watching two giants fight." Or: "These are two titans." Or: "Two heavyweights with very strong wills." Or: "Two big dogs living in a very confined space." Or: "Two alpha males who fight it out."

«These are two alpha males who are pissed off, and unfortunately they are unloading on each other.» Ted Cruz zweideutig zu Musk und Trump

"They're just two f****** pussies," counters Stewart.