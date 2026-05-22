Protest outside the new US consulate in Nuuk, Greenland, on May 21. Image: KEYSTONE

Hundreds demonstrated in Nuuk against the USA and Donald Trump. The reason: the relocation of the US consulate. It is now much more present in the city center. Greenland's head of government stayed away from the opening, while Trump's special envoy searched for new friends on the island.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The US consulate in Greenland has been relocated and reopened.

Around 500 residents protested in front of the diplomatic mission.

Videos show: Trump's special envoy Jeff Landry caused a frown on the island. Show more

According to the newspaper "Sermitsiaq", around 500 people in Greenland protested against the USA on the occasion of the opening of new premises for the US consulate in the center of the island's capital Nuuk.

According to Greenlandic media, the demonstrators stood for two minutes in the evening of May 21 with their backs to the building in which the consulate will be housed on three floors. The US representation had moved there from an older, smaller building on the harbor.

According to media reports, Greenland's head of government Jens-Frederik Nielsen declined an invitation to the opening. According to Greenlandic radio, no representatives from parliament were present.

In the past, US President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to bring Greenland under his control - by force if necessary.

"No means no!" - Protesters against Trump

According to the news agency Ritzau, the US ambassador to Denmark, Ken Howery, struck a more diplomatic tone during the opening: "The use of force is off the table for the president," he said. "The future of Greenland must be decided by the Greenlanders themselves."

Some demonstrators carried signs reading "USA ASU" ("USA STOP"), while others chanted "No means no!" ("No means no!").

Demonstrators demonstratively turn their backs on the USA. KEYSTONE

In recent days, the visit of US special envoy Jeff Landry to Nuuk also caused a stir. Landry came without an official invitation and, according to his own statement, with the intention of making "many new friends". This did not go down well with many Greenlanders.

Landry's strange appearance

This may also have been due to the appearance of the governor of Louisiana. It is one thing for him to ask a boy on the spot if he wants to take a picture with him - he says no.

Trump's Greenland Envoy Jeff Landry asked a local boy in Nuuk if he wanted a photo.



The kid said "No." pic.twitter.com/738ZXLKEp8 — Clash Report (@clashreport) May 19, 2026

This sentence is inappropriate when dealing with young people: "If you come to the governor's residence in Louisiana, you can eat as many chocolate cookies as you want." But that doesn't knock the socks off the three boys.

Governor Landry, to Greenlandic children:



“—If you come to the Governor’s Mansion in Louisiana, you can have all the chocolate chip cookies you can eat.”



—DR pic.twitter.com/oah6tDfggO — Orla Joelsen (@OJoelsen) May 18, 2026

"Go home," a woman calls out to him: Landry had to listen to a lot in Nuuk.

On Wednesday morning, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry walks through Nuuk, Greenland, while a woman carrying a blue bag follows the governor and shouts: “Don’t come here — go home!” pic.twitter.com/xajhUZniJz — Orla Joelsen (@OJoelsen) May 20, 2026

The American tells the Greenlanders that "nobody" cared about their country before Trump came to power. No high-ranking politicians had visited the island before him, says Landry.

"Greenland wasn't on the map before Donald Trump put it on the map," the 55-year-old continues. Previously, the USA had ignored the island and missed many opportunities.

Governor Landry:



“–I found out that Greenland wasn’t on the map until Donald Trump put it on the map.”



—DR pic.twitter.com/14YT5TpKa1 — Orla Joelsen (@OJoelsen) May 19, 2026

Back home, Landry takes stock: "It was great, except that I couldn't receive 'Fox News' there," he tells the same broadcaster. "I found a lot of similarities. They love and embrace the USA. Contrary to what you read in the newspapers, they want more commitment."

Landry on trip to Greenland: "It was great, except I could not get Fox News there. I found a lot of commonality between the Inuit and Greenland people & the cajun culture down in Louisiana. They do love and embrace the US. So contrary what you read in the paper, they do want more US involvement."



[image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 22. Mai 2026 um 14:02

It does indeed seem very different.

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