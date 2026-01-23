A doctor attempted to close a laceration above a four-year-old girl’s eye using medical adhesive. In the process, so much adhesive got into her eye that her eyelids stuck together. The family is now receiving 15,000 francs in compensation.

The incident, which had serious consequences, occurred at the Children's Hospital in Crumlin.

Here's what it's all about While treating a laceration, medical adhesive got into a four-year-old girl's eye.

The child had to be taken to another hospital, where the eyelids were carefully separated.

An Irish court awarded 15,000 euros in compensation. Summary created with

A medical error at a children's hospital in Dublin had extremely painful consequences for a four-year-old girl. A doctor closed a wound above her eye with medical adhesive. In the process, so much adhesive got into her eye that her eyelids stuck together.

The girl had been taken to Crumlin Hospital in August 2022 after a fall at home. She had hit her head on a wooden table and sustained a cut above her eye. Her mother, a pediatric nurse, had initially stopped the bleeding with adhesive bandages.

After the treatment, the child's left eye was completely closed. Due to possible damage to his vision, he was taken to another children's hospital.

There, the eyelids had to be separated. In four rinses, the doctors used a total of three liters of fluid to remove the adhesive. The family’s attorney described the procedure in court as “extremely distressing.”

The glue also stuck to her eyebrows. Some of her lower eyelashes fell out, while others curled inward, causing additional discomfort. The girl needed antibiotic eye drops four times a day for six weeks.

Family Sues Children's Hospital

Nine days after the incident, the child returned to school. According to the lawyer, the child felt very uncomfortable because of the visible effects.

The family sued Children’s Health Ireland, the organization that runs the country’s pediatric services. The organization offered 15,000 francs in compensation.

A court has now approved the settlement. The judge stated that the girl was fortunate that she did not suffer any permanent eye injury. The compensation is at the upper end of the recommended range for a temporary eye injury.

The girl, who is now eight years old, told the judge that she could no longer remember what happened at the hospital.