In Berlin, a doctor is alleged to have killed four female patients and then set fire to their homes. This is according to investigators.

A palliative care doctor is alleged to have killed four patients in Berlin and then set fire to their apartments. Police and the public prosecutor's office announced on Wednesday that the doctor, who worked for a nursing service, is said to have tried to cover up his actions by setting fire to his home.

The women killed were reportedly between 72 and 94 years old.

