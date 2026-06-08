The working hours of doctors in Swiss hospitals have fallen slightly. Nevertheless, fatigue and risks to patient safety remain at a high level.

More than half of Swiss doctors sometimes fear for the safety of patients due to fatigue. (symbolic image)

Health Doctors are still working far too much

The average weekly working time, extrapolated to a full-time workload, fell to 54.6 hours. In 2022, it was still 56.3 hours, as the Association of Swiss Assistant and Senior Physicians (VSAO) announced on Monday. The survey was conducted by the Demoscope survey institute among 2,400 doctors.

There was also a decrease in labor law violations: 58 percent of respondents still reported violations of labor law, compared to 68 percent in the previous survey.

Patient safety at risk

Despite this positive trend in working hours, the level of exhaustion remains critical. As in the last survey in 2022, every second person surveyed (52%) stated that they thought "I can't do any more" at least once in a while.

The overload also continues to jeopardize patient safety. Around 60% of the doctors surveyed had experienced patients being put at risk at least once in the past two years due to work-related fatigue.