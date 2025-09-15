Hospital as a cost driver: hospital treatment is the biggest cost item. (symbolic image) Maurizio Gambarini/dpa

Doctors in Turin managed to perform a life-saving operation on a baby just a few days old - using an unusual tool: surgical glue.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A newborn baby suffered from a severe vascular malformation in the liver.

Doctors at the Regina Margherita and Molinette hospitals inserted special catheters and surgical acrylic glue.

The operation was successful: the girl can now breathe on her own. Show more

A dramatic emergency in Turin has had an unexpected happy ending: A baby with a serious vascular malformation in her liver could only be saved with the help of an unusual method. Doctors at the Regina Margherita Children's Hospital used a special surgical glue with a consistency and smell similar to commercial superglue.

The malformation had caused a short circuit in the blood circulation, so that vital organs such as the heart, lungs and brain were not adequately supplied. Two highly specialized interventions were necessary on days six and 13 after birth. Using tiny catheters, the team was able to reach the affected area and close the defective vascular channel with acrylic glue.

"I use boomer solutions"

"The result was immediately visible," explained clinic director Livio Tranchida. "The organs were supplied with blood normally again and the child was able to breathe independently."

Mauro Bergui, 62-year-old head of interventional neuroradiology, is one of the few specialists in Europe who still use this method. "I'm a boomer and I also use boomer solutions," he joked. Although the glue is risky and difficult to handle, it proved to be the only life-saving option in this case.

The newborn is currently recovering in intensive care. For the first time, there is now the prospect of normal development for the child, the hospital said.