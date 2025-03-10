The five-member Martin family from the USA disappeared without a trace in 1958. Now light is being shed on the mystery. Wikipedia

An old car recently pulled from the Columbia River could shed light on the mysterious disappearance of the Martin family in 1958.

In 1958, the Martin family from Portland, USA, disappeared without a trace during a trip to the mountains. The family, Kenneth, Barbara and their three daughters, wanted to collect fir branches to decorate their home. But they never returned.

The case remained unsolved for decades until a car was recently recovered from the Columbia River that may be connected to their disappearance. This was reported in the New York Times.

Bodies of daughters found in the river

The last trace of the family led to a petrol station where Kenneth Martin paid with his credit card. After that, every trace was lost. Weeks of searching by the authorities were unsuccessful.

Five months later, the bodies of the two youngest daughters, Susan and Virginia, were found in the river. The police suspected that the family's car had crashed into the water and the girls had been washed out of the wreckage.

Janice Cran, an employee at the museum in Cascade Locks, explained that the banks of the river were unsecured at the time. It remains unclear if Kenneth Martin lost control of the vehicle or if foul play was involved. The parents, eldest daughter Barbara Lee and the car remained missing - until now.

A private diver who had been searching for clues for years recently discovered a car in the Columbia River. The car was hidden under debris and was partially recovered. The police suspect that it could be the Martins' station wagon. During the recovery, the body broke apart and no remains were found.

To confirm the identity of the vehicle, investigators plan to examine the body for a serial number or license plate. This discovery could finally shed light on the fate of the Martin family.

